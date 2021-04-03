पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूमि विवाद:असामाजिक तत्वों ने निर्माणाधीन घर को किया ध्वस्त, फायरिंग कर भागे

टनकुप्पाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आपसी भूमि विवाद में घटना को दिया अंजाम, फायरिंग के बाद क्षेत्र में दहशत

टनकुप्पा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत रैनपुरी गांव में असामाजिक तत्व के लोगों ने पक्के भवन के निर्माण कार्य को ध्वस्त कर दिया। घटना बीती रात की है। घटना का कारण आपसी जमीन का विवाद बताया गया है। घटना बुधवार की रात की है। मामले को लेकर अकुरहवों गांव के रामविलास यादव ने अपने चाचा और भतीजा के ऊपर टनकुप्पा थाना में गुरूवार को प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है।

घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि अकुरहवां गांव के रामविलास यादव व उनके अपने भाई रामप्रसाद यादव का भवन निर्माण का कार्य रैनपुरी गांव में चल रहा था। दोनों का निर्माण ढ़लाई तक की उंचाई तक पूरा कर लिया गया था। केवल छत की ढ़लाई होनी बाकी था। बुधवार की रात्रि दर्जनों लोगों ने निर्माण कार्य को ध्वस्त कर दिया और दहशत फैलाने आदि की नियत से कई राउंड गोलियां भी चलायी।

थानाध्यक्ष विकास चन्द्र ने बताया कि जमीन विवाद को लेकर घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर अकुरहवां गांव के रामविलास यादव ने अपने गोतिया के ऊपर मामला दर्ज की है। गोली चलने की बात से इंकार करते हुए कहा कि मामले की जांच पड़ताल शुरू कर दी गयी है।

