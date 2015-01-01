पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश के लिए तैयार 22 लाल:पासिंग आउट परेड में असम रायफल्स का रहा दबदबा, 15 कैडेट कमीशन हुए, देशसेवा की ली शपथ

गया2 घंटे पहले
ऑफिसर्स ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी के ड्रिल स्क्वायर मैदान में शनिवार को पिपिंग सेरेमनी व पासिंग आउट परेड के साथ भारतीय सेना को 22 जांबाज कमीशन अधिकारी मिले। इसमें असम रायफल्स का दबदबा रहा। कंपनी से सबसे अधिक 15 कैडेट सेना में कमीशन अफसर बने। कैडेटों के लिए सेना में अफसर बनकर मातृ भूमि की सेवा में लीड करने का अवसर मिलना किसी सपने के सच होने जैसा था।

स्पेशल कमिशन ऑफिसर- 45 कोर्स की समाप्ति के बाद ओटीए की स्थापना से 18 वीं पासिंग आउट परेड में कोविड 19 का असर दिखा। अपने पुत्र, भाई, पति, पिता व अन्य संबंधों की मौजूदगी का अभाव रहा। परिजन गौरव व भावुक क्षण का प्रत्यक्ष गवाह नहीं बने। कोविड के कारण उन्हें परेड में आने की मनाही थी। हालांकि यूट्यब व दूरदर्शन पर लाइव प्रसारण की व्यवस्था की गई थी। परेड के दौरान मैदान के ऊपर से माइक्रो लाइट एयरक्राफ्ट ने उड़ान भरी।
सेना के विभिन्न कंपनियों के ध्वज के साथ किया मार्च पास्ट

मैदान पर पुष्प वर्षा के साथ तिरंगा व सेना के विभिन्न कंपनियों के ध्वज के साथ मार्च पास्ट किया। परेड की सलामी ओटीए कमांडेंट लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल सुनील श्रीवास्तव ने ली। उनकी आगवानी ओटीए के डिप्टी कमांडेंट ब्रिगेडियर संदीप मोहला ने की। ओपेन गाड़ी से मार्च कर निरीक्षण किया। ट्रेनिंग के दौरान सभी क्षेत्रों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले प्रशिक्षु कंपनी गुरेज को प्रतिष्ठित ‘चीफ ऑफ आर्मी स्टाफ’ बैनर प्रदान किया गया।

वहीं एससीओ कोर्स के सभी क्षेत्रों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले जीसी सीनियर अंड2zर अधिकारी एन टोमा सिंह को रजत पदक से सम्मानित किया गया। वहीं टेक्निकल2 स्कीम के तहत 90 जेंटलमैन कैडेट भी कमीशन प्राप्त किए। ये कैडेट 2017 में एक साल की बेसिक मिलिट्री ट्रेनिंग पूरी कर विभिन्न शिक्षण संस्थानों में पढ़ रहे थे।

98 जेंटलमैन कैडेट्स ने ट्रेनिंग पूरी की, शिक्षण संस्थानों में गए

ओटीए से एक वर्ष का बुनियादी ट्रेनिंग पूरी करने के बाद 98 कैडेट टीईएस कोर्स के तहत देश के विभिन्न शिक्षण संस्थान में गए। जो बारहवीं पास कर आते हैं। इनमें मिलिट्री कॉलेज ऑफ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड मैकनिकल एंड इंजीनियरिंग शिकंदराबाद, मिलिट्री टेलीक्म्यूनिकेशन इंजी. मऊ, कॉलेज ऑफ मिलिट्री इंजीनियरिंग पुणे में स्नातक डिग्री प्राप्त करेंगे। वहीं एससीओ कोर्स के तहत सेना से जवानों को चयनित कर ऑफिसर्स के लिए ट्रेंड किया जाता है।

