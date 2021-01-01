पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:संदिग्ध आतंकी गतिविधि का एटीएस को था इनपुट, निकला जालसाज गिरोह

गया5 घंटे पहले
  • 24 घंटे की लंबी कार्रवाई के बाद खाली हाथ लौटी एटीएस की टीम
  • बिहार एटीएस का अथक प्रयास बेकार हुआ तो करोड़पति बनने चले सभी छह जालसाज पहुंचे हवालात के पीछे

बिहार एटीएस की गया शहर के कोतवाली थाना अंतर्गत गुरुद्वारा रोड के एक होटल में चली 24 घंटे की कार्रवाई आखिरकार बेकार हुई। संदिग्ध आतंकी गतिविधियां या हथियार से संबंधित मिला इनपुट कोरा साबित हुआ। बिहार एटीएस की कार्रवाई में जिन छह लोगों को पकड़ा गया, वे जालसाज गिरोह के अपराधी निकले। ये अपराधी करोड़पति बनने का ख्वाब पूरा कर पाते, उससे पहले ही जेल की सलाखों के पीछे पहुंच गए।

जालसाज और संदिग्ध का फर्क करने में एटीएस को 24 घंटे का बड़ा वक्त लग गया। एक डिब्बे में संदिग्ध वस्तु मिला था, जिसे पुलिस के मेटल डिटेक्टर की जांच के बाद बम नहीं माना गया था। हालांकि इसकी संतुष्टि के लिए बिहार एटीएस के बम निरोधक दस्ते की टीम रात में पहुंची थी।

टीम ने संदिग्ध वस्तु को नदी में ले जाकर जांच की, जो आखिरकार बम नहीं निकला, बल्कि तरल पदार्थ उसमें रखा था। डिब्बे में तरल पदार्थ में संभवत: मूर्ति के कुछ पार्टस बताए जाते हैं, जो गलाकर रखे गए थे। इसी डिब्बे में अष्टधातु की मूर्ति बताकर करोड़ों की डील एक दूसरे गिरोह से करने में ये जालसाज जुटे थे।

छह स्टाम्प पेपर मिले, 25 करोड़ की उगाही करने की फिराक में थे

24 घंटे की कार्रवाई में कुछ नहीं मिलने के बाद बिहार एटीएस की टीम वापस लौट गई। वहीं जालसाज गिरोह के इन अपराधियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद कोतवाली थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। एटीएस और पुलिस की कार्रवाई में गिरफ्तार अपराधियों के विरूद्ध कोतवाली थाना कांड संख्या 43/21 धारा 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) व 34 भादवि के तहत दर्ज की गई है।

बरामद सामग्री में सात मोबाइल, ग्रीस जैसा केमिकल, एक सौ रुपए का छह पीस स्टाम्प पेपर, टॉर्च, घड़ी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक घड़ी, थर्मामीटर, एल्युमिनियम क्वायल सहित अन्य सामान बरामद किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि यह गिरोह 25 करोड़ की उगाही करने की फिराक में लगा था। बुद्ध की अष्टधातु प्रतिमा बताकर मूर्ति तस्करी वाले गिरोह से डील करने की कोशिश में लगे थे।

इनकी हुई है गिरफ्तारी दो यूपी के रहने वाले
कोतवाली थाना के एसआई मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़ाए अपराधियों में गया के बेलागंज के बाजितपुर का गुंजेश, बुनियादगंज के सोंधी का श्रीराम प्रसाद, डुमरिया के सलैया का रमेश कुमार, नालंदा के ओंगारी थाना के बेनीपुर का रिषभ, यूपी के वाराणसी के सारनाथ थाना का गंज का रजनीकांत सिंह एवं गाजीपुर जिला के करंज थाना का वासुचक का दिलीप शामिल है।

दस दिनों से होटल में रुके थे सभी जालसाज
एटीएस टीम में रहे एक अफसर की मानें तो गुप्त इनपुट था, पर ये जालसाज गिरोह के सदस्य निकले हैं। इनके अनुसार अब पूरा मामला अष्टधातु प्रतिमा को बेचे जाने से संबंधित धोखाधड़ी से जुड़ा है। इसके लिए स्टाम्प पेपर तक इस गिरोह ने तैयार कर लिए थे। गुरूद्वारा रोड स्थित एक होटल में बिहार एटीएस की छापेमारी हुई थी, जिसमें छह संदिग्धों को पकड़ा गया था।

