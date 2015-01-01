पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Gaya
  • Balpashram Society Leprosy, Instead Of School, Children Are Seen At Brick Kilns, Hotels And Puncture Shops

कार्यशाला:बालश्रम समाज का बड़ा कोढ़, स्कूल के बजाय ईंट भट्टे, होटल व पंचर की दुकानों पर दिखते हैं बच्चे

गया2 दिन पहले
  • खिजरसराय प्रखंड के 30 शिक्षकों की नो चाइल्ड बिजनेस विषय पर हुई एकदिवसीय कार्यशाला

अखिल भारतीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ एवं सेव द चिल्ड्रन के संयुक्त तत्वाधान गया शहर के एक निजी होटल में रविवार को खिजरसराय प्रखंड के 30 शिक्षकों की नो चाइल्ड बिजनेस विषय पर एकदिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन हुआ। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन शिक्षा विभाग के डीपीओ स्थापना दुर्गा यादव, संघ के कार्यालयीय सचिव सह संयोजक, वर्क नो चाइल्ड बिजनेस के मनोज कुमार, प्रधान सचिव नंदकिशोर शर्मा, मगध प्रमंडल के वरीय उपाध्यक्ष रमेश कुमार ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया।

कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करते हुए सेव द चिल्ड्रन के जिला कॉर्डिनेटर आभास कुमार ने शिक्षक प्रतिभागियों को सं‍बोधित करते हुए बताया कि बाल श्रम समाज का बड़ा कोढ़ बन गया है। वहीं प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के सचिव दीपक कुमार ने कहा कि छोटे बच्चों को विद्यालय के बजाय होटल, ईट भट्टे, पंचर की दुकानों सहित कई स्थानों पर कार्य करते देखा जा सकता है। शिक्षा का अधिकार कानून के तहत यह गैरकानूनी है पर सामाजिक जागरूकता नही होने के कारण इस पर लगाम लगाने में दिक्कतें हो रही है।

मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि शिक्षक संघ और सेव द चिल्ड्रेन के संयुक्त प्रयास से खिजरसराय प्रखंड को चिन्हित कर प्रखंड से बाल व्यापार पर रोक लगाने का प्रयास शुरु किया गया है। प्रधानाध्यापक राजेश कुमार सिन्हा ने उपस्थित लोगों को सं‍बोधित करते हुए बताया कि आज भारत मे बाल श्रम के अनेकों मामले रोज सामने आते हैं।

विद्यालय में शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे बच्चों को उनके माता-पिता विद्यालय से हटाकर अपने रोजगार की तलाश में दूसरे प्रदेशों में ईंट भट्टों, फैक्टरी में काम करने के लिए लेकर चले जाते है। गरीबी के कारण कई बच्चों के माता-पिता जानबूझकर अपने बच्चों को बंधुआ मजदूरी के लिए भेज देते है।

उसरकार को उन पलायन कर रहे मजदूरों के बच्चों के लिए चाइल्ड होस्टल बनाना चाहिए। इस मौके पर सत्येंद्र कुमार, कृष्ण कुमार शांत, मनोरंजन कुमार, राकेश कुमार, अरुण कुमार सिंह, मुकेश कुमार, नेहा कुमारी गुप्ता, विकास कुमार सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

