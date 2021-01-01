पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया में CSP से 1.25 की लाख लूट:दिनदहाड़े बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के CSP में घुसे बदमाश, ग्राहकों को पीटा; 5 मिनट में लूटपाट कर भागे

गया।एक घंटा पहले
पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई।
  • घटना गुरुआ-करमाईन SH- 69 किनारे स्थित नदियाईन गांव की है

गया में बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के CSP में घुसकर बाइक सवार 3 बदमाशों ने बुधवार दिनदहाड़े 1.25 लाख लूट लिए। बदमाशों ने महज 5 मिनट में घटना को अंजाम दिया और दहशत फैलाने के लिए ग्राहकों की पिटाई भी की। घटना गुरुआ-करमाईन SH- 69 किनारे स्थित नदियाईन गांव की है। वारदात के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। इधर, घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। गुरुआ थानाध्यक्ष दिवाकर कुमार विश्वकर्मा मामले में छानबीन की जा रही है। कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ भी चल रही है। CCTV फुटेजों को खंगाला जा रहा है।

CSP संचालक घर से लेकर आया था पैसे

सीएसपी संचालक धर्मेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि बुधवार को वह अपने घर से एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए लेकर CSP आया था और काउंटर में रख दिया। दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद पैसों की निकासी के लिये 3-4 ग्राहक CSP पहुंचकर कतार में लगे गए। मैं उन लोंगो से बातचीत कर ही रहा था कि एक सफेद रंग के अपाची बाइक पर सवार 2 बदमाश आए, जबकि एक बदमाश पहले से ही CSP के बाहर बैठा हुआ था। तीनों ने आपस में कुछ बातचीत की। इसके बाद दो बदमाश अपने हाथ में हथियार लहराते हुए अंदर घुस गए। दहशत फैलाने के लिए ग्राहकों की पिटाई करने लगा। विरोध किया तो हथियार के बल पर मुझे बंधक बना दिया। इसके बाद काउंटर से 1.25 लाख रुपए लेकर फरार हो गया।

5 मिनट में पूरी घटना की अंजाम देकर फरार हुए अपराधी
CSP संचालक ने बताया की बदमाशों ने 5 मिनट के अंदर पूरी घटना को अंजाम दिया। घटना के बाद जीटी रोड के करमाईन मोड़ की तरफ भाग फरार हो गया। तीनों काले रंग की जैकेट में थे और सिर पर पगड़ी बांधे हुए थे।

सीसीटीवी में कैद पूरी वारदात
CSP के अंदर CCTV लगे हुए थे। लूटपाट की पूरी घटना इसमें कैद हो गई है। पुलिस के अनुसार CCTV फुटेज से कई अहम सुराग मिल सकते हैं। फिलहाल इसे खंगाला जा रहा है। बदमाशों की पहचान की जा रही है।

