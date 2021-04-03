पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दर्दनाक हादसा:बीड़ी की आंच बनी मौत की वजह, आग की लपटों में जला परिवार, मची चीख-पुकार

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डिहुरी महादलित टोले में आग ने लील ली तीन जिंदगियां, मां बेटी समेत तीन की हुई मौत

बुधवार की मध्य रात्रि अतरी प्रखंड के डिहूरी पंचायत के डिहूरी महादलित टोले में आगजनी की घटना में एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में जगलाल मांझी (60 वर्ष), देवंती देवी (55 वर्ष) तथा मूंगिया देवी(80 वर्ष) शामिल हैं। सब लोग घर में खाना खाकर सोए थे और इसके बाद आग ने परिवार के तीन लोगों की जिंदगी लील ली।

उस घर में अब मात्र मानसिक रूप से दिव्यांग सत्येन्द्र मांझी और उसका पोता अंगद मांझी बच गया है। इस परिवार के पास घर के नाम पर केवल ईंट पर ईंट रखकर उस पर केवल नेवारी रखकर बना आशियाना था। बिछावन के नाम पर जमीन पर बिछा हुआ पुआल तथा नेवारी ही था।
बचाने में गई जगलाल की जान: पड़ोसियों ने बताया कि आगजनी का मुख्य कारण बीड़ी पीना रहा है। जगलाल मांझी की सास मूंगिया देवी तथा पत्नी देवंती देवी दोनों एक साथ सोई हुई थी। बगल में नेवारी का बोझा से बनाए गए झोंपड़ी में जगलाल मांझी सोया हुआ था। मूंगिया देवी को बीड़ी पीने की आदत थी। रात में वह बीड़ी पीकर फेंकी थी, जिससे बाद में आग पकड़ लिया। आग लगने के बाद पास में रहा जगलाल मांझी पत्नी और सास को बचाने को गया तो उसके ऊपर भी जलता हुआ नेवारी का बोझा गिर गया।

ग्रामीण जबतक आते तक तक हो गई थी मौत
इसके बाद तीनों आग के भीषण लपेटे में आ गए और फिर उन्हें भागने का मौका नहीं मिला। आग से बुरी तरह से जल जाने के कारण तीनों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। नेवारी से बना झोपड़ी को जलने में देर नही लगी। आग की लपट और शोर की आवाज सुन पड़ोस के लोग दौड़कर जब तक पहुंचते और आग को बुझाते तो उनके सामने तीनों की लाश थी। इस घटना की सूचना अतरी थाना को दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची अतरी थाना की पुलिस ने तीनों शव को कब्जे में लिया।

70 घर की आबादी पर 50 % झोंपड़े में रह रहे
इस घटना ने आवास योजना की पोल खोल कर रख दी है। इस महादलित टोले की आबादी लगभग सत्तर घर की है, जिसमें लगभग पचास घर की आबादी झोपड़ी में ही जीने को मजबूर है। सरकारी आवास भी अबतक लोगों को मुहैया नही कराया जा सका। ग्रामीणों की मानें तो आवास के लिए लोग पहले नज़राना खोजते हैं, जो देने में कोई सक्षम नही है। यही मुख्य वजह है, जिसके कारण लोग आवास योजना का लाभ भी नही ले पा रहे हैं।

एक साथ तीन मौत से कांप उठा पूरा गांव
आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग से मृतक जगलाल मांझी के पोते अंगद मांझी को अतरी प्रखंड से चार-चार लाख का दो चेक तथा मोहड़ा प्रखंड से चार लाख का एक चेक दिया गया। जगलाल मांझी की सास मूंगिया देवी मोहड़ा प्रखंड के गेहलौर पंचायत के बेला गांव के महादलित टोले की निवासी थी, जो अपने बेटी के घर ही रहती थी, जिसके कारण पीड़ित को मोहड़ा प्रखंड से लाभान्वित कराया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें