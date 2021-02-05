पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गर्ल्स हॉस्टल का संचालक निकला हथियारों का तस्कर:गया की एपी कॉलोनी में है हॉस्टल, छापे से पहले भागा, गुर्गों के पास से मिले 5 पिस्टल

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
तस्करों के पास से जब्त पिस्टल। - Dainik Bhaskar
तस्करों के पास से जब्त पिस्टल।
  • पंचायती अखाड़ा इलाके से दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार
  • 10 मैगजीन, एक कारतूस और 61 हजार रुपए भी बरामद

गया की VIP एपी कॉलोनी में गर्ल्स हॉस्टल चलाने वाला शख्स हथियारों का तस्कर निकला। फिलहाल वह फरार है। हालांकि कोतवाली पुलिस ने उसके दो गुर्गों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से 5 पिस्टल, 10 मैगजीन, एक कारतूस और 61 हजार रुपए बरामद किए गए हैं। पकड़े गए दोनों तस्कर नवादा जिले के रहने वाले हैं।

हथियारों की होम डिलीवरी होने वाली थी

पुलिस की मानें तो उन्हें हथियारों की तस्करी से संबंधित छोटी सी जानकारी मिली थी। पुलिस जांच में जुटी तो पता चला कि हाल ही में हथियारों की होम डिलीवरी होने वाली है। पुलिस ने जाल बिछाया और शहर के पंचायती अखाड़ा इलाके से हथियारों की लेन-देन करते हुए रेहान और सिकंदर को धर दबोचा। पूछताछ में पता चला कि पकड़ा गया रेहान सिकंदर को हथियार देता था। वहीं, सिकंदर ने बताया कि गर्ल्स हॉस्टल चलाने वाला अजय शर्मा ही उसके गिरोह का सरगना है। वही शहर में उससे हथियार मंगवाता है। पुलिस ने गर्ल्स हॉस्टल के संचालक के अड्‌डे पर छापेमारी की लेकिन उससे पहले ही अजय शर्मा फरार हो गया।

अजय शर्मा कोंच का रहने वाला है

अजय शर्मा राजनीतिक रसूख वाला शख्स बताया जाता है। पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो हथियार तस्करी में अजय शर्मा का नाम आते ही गया व आसपास के इलाकों से थाने में नेताओं के फोन आने शुरू हो गए। लेकिन SSP आदित्य कुमार का कहना है कि इसमें तनिक भी रहम नहीं बरती जाएगी और अजय शर्मा को हर हाल में गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। अजय शर्मा गया जिले के कोंच का रहने वाला है। वह एपी कॉलोनी में अपने साले के मकान में गर्ल्स हॉस्टल चलाता है। यहां बड़ी संख्या में जिले के दूरदराज गांव की लड़कियां रहती हैं। इस मामले में पुलिस ने अजय शर्मा के बेटे से भी पूछताछ की थी।

शराब तस्करों ने पुलिस बल की फायरिंग, छह गिरफ्तार
वहीं, दूसरी ओर पुलिस ने बोधगया के अमवां गांव से 2461 बोतल विदेशी शराब के साथ छह धंधेबाजों को गिरफ्तार किया है। शराब ट्रक व गोदाम में छिपा कर रखी गई थी। गोदाम में शराब पुआल के नीचे छिपाकर रखी गई थी जबकि ट्रक में सीमेंट के 100 बोरे के बीच शराब के कार्टन रखे थे। पुलिस का कहना है कि जब वह शराब धंधेबाजों की घेराबंदी कर रही थी तभी धंधेबाजों ने पुलिस बल पर एक राउंड फायरिंग भी की। पुलिस ने इस मामले में कोडरमा के रहने वाले सूरज यादव, बोधगया के अमवां के कौशलेंद्र सिंह, मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के जुबेर आलम, कोंच प्रखंड के दिनेश कुमार, सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र के गौतम कुमार और विष्णुपद थाना क्षेत्र के रविंद्र कुमार यादव गिरफ्तार किया है। इसके अलावा पुलिस ने दस चक्का ट्रक, एक वैगन आर कार, दो टाटा मैजिक पिकअप और दो मोटरसाइकिलें भी बरामद की हैं।

