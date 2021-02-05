पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया में झगड़े के बाद जहर खा जान दी:मारपीट के साथ 12 साल चली शादी, अब पत्नी की खुदकुशी पर पति गिरफ्तार

गया24 मिनट पहले
बाल-विवाह गलत है। पति-पत्नी की उम्र में अंतर जरूरी है। परिवार वालों ने शादी कराने से पहले ये दोनों ही बातें नहीं मानी। नतीजा, 15 साल का दूल्हा 14 साल की दुल्हन घर ले आया। बचपन की मारपीट जवान होने तक चली। झंझट के कारण लड़के ने मां-बाप का घर छोड़ दिया। बेटी-बेटा दोनों हुए, लेकिन 12 साल में न समझ आई और न मारपीट खत्म हुई। गुरुवार देर रात जहर खाकर पत्नी ने जान दे दी। गया के अतरी में पत्नी की मौत के बाद पति गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

इस बार भी मारपीट हुई थी, लेकिन गुस्सा ज्यादा था
गया के अतरी थाना क्षेत्र के मनी बिगहा गांव में शुक्रवार को भी 26 साल के गुंजेश यादव की अपनी पत्नी सुलेखा (25) से लड़ाई चल रही थी। पड़ोसी या गांव वालों के लिए इसमें कुछ नया नहीं था। नई घटना तब हो गई, जब सुलेखा ने जहर खा लिया। गुंजेश उसे उठाकर बदरा गांव में प्राइवेट डॉक्टर के पास ले गया, लेकिन वह बच नहीं सकी। शव लेकर घर लौटा तो जानकारी लड़की के मायके वालों को हुई। सुलेखा के भाई की शिकायत पर पति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। पड़ोसी समेत पूरे गांव के लोग गुंजेश के पक्ष में खड़े हैं। लोगों कहा कहना है कि दोनों के बीच 12 साल से सिर्फ झगड़ा ही होता रहा। दोनों एक-दूसरे को पीटा करते थे। गुंजेश ने इसी झंझट के कारण मां-बाप का घर छोड़ दूसरा मकान भी ले लिया, लेकिन झंझट खत्म नहीं हुआ। गुरुवार शाम सुलेखा को गुस्सा ज्यादा आ गया, इसलिए उसने जहर खा लिया।

पंचायत, कोर्ट-कचहरी तक से समाधान नहीं हुआ
शादी के 12 साल के भीतर ही हर तरह का झंझट, मारपीट से लेकर कोर्ट कचहरी तक हुआ, लेकिन समाधान नहीं निकला। परिजनों ने बताया कि गुंजेश और सुलेखा की शादी 2008 में हुई थी। तब गुंजेश 15 और सुलेखा 14 साल की रही होगी। दोनों में झंझट शुरू से था, लेकिन 2014 के आसपास से दोनों की तकरार दुनिया देखने लगी। परेशान होकर गुंजेश ने तलाक का प्रस्ताव रख दिया। इसके बाद गांव में पंचायत बैठी। सुलह-समझौता हुआ।

बेटी और बेटा के जन्म के बाद भी नहीं सुलझा मामला
2017 में गुंजेश एक बच्ची का बाप बना। परिवार संभालने के लिए गांव में ही मां-बाप से अलग रहने लगा। फिर भी पति-पत्नी की तकरार चलती रही। अगस्त 2020 में गुंजेश एक लड़के का भी बाप बन गया। संबंध तब भी नहीं संभले। शुक्रवार रात जब जहर खाने से सुलेखा की मौत की खबर आई तो गांव वाले इनके संबंधों पर ही चर्चा करते रहे। गुंजेश के गांव वाले उसके पक्ष में खड़े थे, लेकिन शुक्रवार की सुबह जब सुलेखा का भाई संजीत अपने गांव वालों के साथ आया तो अतरी पुलिस ने पति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

