खेल-कूद:18 से होगा ओपेन बिहार राज्य जूनियर एथलेटिक्स

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • ऊंची कूद, लंबी कूद, गोला फेंक की होगी स्पर्धा, प्रतिभागियों के लिए जन्म प्रमाणपत्र लाना जारूरी

बिहार राज्य एथलेटिक्स संघ एवं मुजफ्फरपुर जिला एथलेटिक्स संघ के संयुक्त बैनर तले दो दिवसीय ओपेन बिहार राज्य जूनियर एथलेटिक्स प्रतियोगिता 18 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा, जिसका समापन 19 को पुरस्कार वितरण के साथ किया जाएगा। प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए गया जिला का चयन ट्रायल 16 दिसंबर की सुबह 08:00 बजे गांधी मैदान स्थित हरिहर सुब्रहमणियम स्टेडियम होगा।

इसकी जानकारी गया जिला ओलंपिक संघ के संयुक्त सचिव सह गया जिला एथलेटिक्स संघ के सचिव जितेन्द्र कुमार ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि चयन ट्रायल के बाद गया जिला टीम की घोषणा की जाएगी। इस प्रतियोगिता में उन खिलाड़ियों (बालक-बालिका) को मौका मिलेगा, जिनकी आयु 14 वर्ष, 16 वर्ष, 18 वर्ष और 20 वर्ष हैं।

सभी प्रतिभागी अपना मूल्य जन्म प्रमाण पत्र जरूर लेकर आएगें। ट्रायल चयन पूरा होने के बाद 18 दिसंबर को प्रतियोगिता शुरू होगी। इसमें 100 मीटर, 200 मीटर, 400 मीटर, 800 मीटर, 1500 मीटर ऊंची कूद, लंबी कूंद, गोला फेंक की स्पर्धा होगी।
बोधगया ने सुपौल की टीम को 69 रनों से हराया
बोधगया | कालचक्र मैदान में छह से 20 दिसंबर तक चल रहे 20-20 मैच में मंगलवार को बोधगया इलेवन सीसी और सुपौल के सुपौल सीसी टीम के बीच मैच खेला गया। बोधगया की टीम ने टाॅस जीत पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। बोधगया टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने सुपौल के गेंदबाजों का मैदान में एक न चलने दी।

बल्लेबाजों ने चार विकेट के नुकसान पर 20 ओवर में 189 रन का विशाल स्कोर सुपौल के खिलाड़ियों के सामने रखा। चार बल्लेबाजों ने नौ छक्के व छह बल्लेबाजों ने 16 चौके की मदद से 189 रन बनाए। सुपौल टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने मैच में अपना बेहतर प्रदर्शन दिखा नहीं सकी और सभी खिलाड़ी 17.1 ओवर में ही 10 विकेट पर मात्र 120 रन बना पायी।

इस तरह बोधगया टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने इस मैच को 69 रन से जीत लिया। बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए रंजीत कुमार को मैच ऑफ द मैच घोषित किया गया। उसने 16 गेंद में पांच छक्के व तीन चौके की मदद से 44 रन बनाए। उसने अपनी गेंदबाजी की आक्रामकता दिखाते हुए दो ओवर में 18 रन देते हुए एक विकेट चटकाया।

