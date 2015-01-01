पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:महिला को ठोकर मार भाग रहे बाइक सवार की मौत

गया6 घंटे पहले
  • बाइक सावर ने मौके पर तोड़ा दम, महिला गंभीर

महिला को धक्का मारकर भाग रहा बाइक सवार युवक की दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। बाइक से धक्का लगने से महिला भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। मृतक युवक की पहचान मोहनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बंदा टोला बरहकुरवा निवासी इस्तेखार मियां के 23 वर्षीय पुत्र गुड्डू अंसारी के रूप में की गई है। घायल महिला 55 वर्षीय जिरिया देवी धरहराकला गांव की रहने वाली है। यह घटना फतेहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के धरहराकला गांव में सोमवार की देेेर रात की है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि गुड्डू अंसारी बाइक से फतेहपुर से धरहराकला होते अपने घर बंदा बरहकुरवा जा रहा था।

जब वह धरहराकला गांव पास कर रहा था इसी समय उसके बाइक से एक वृद्ध महिला को धक्का लग गया। धक्का लगने से महिला सड़क पर फेंका गई। महिला को धक्का लगने के बाद गुड्डू बाइक लेकर भागने लगा। इस दौरान सड़क किनारे जानवर बांधने के लिए गाड़े गए खुट्टा से बाइक टकरा गया। इसमें उसका संतुलन बिगड़ गया और आगे जाकर दूसरे खुट्टा पर मुंह के बल गिर गया। इसमें उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की खबर पाकर परिजन गुड्डू के शव को घटना स्थल से उठाकर घर लेकर चले गए।

