कार्रवाई:बस ड्राइवरों के लाइसेंस की होगी जांच फर्जी मिलने पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई

गया36 मिनट पहले
  • बीएसआरटीसी के गया सहित नवादा व जहानाबाद प्रतिष्ठान में होगी जांच

बिहार राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम के गया डिपो के अन्तर्गत परिचालन होने वाले बसों के ड्राइवरों की लाइसेंस जांच शुरु की जाएगी। परिवहन में सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ड्राइवरों के साथ कंडक्टरों की भी मेडिकल फिटनेस व अन्य कागजातों की जांच होगी। इसके तहत मगध प्रमंडल मुख्यालय में गया डिपो सहित नवादा, जहानाबाद व औरंगाबाद बिहार राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम के प्रतिष्ठान अधीक्षकों को निर्देश दिया गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार संभावना जताई जा रही है कि कई फर्जी लाइसेंस बनाकर ड्राइवर बसों को चला रहे हैं। इनमें लाइसेंस की अवधि समाप्त सहित अन्य जांच होगी।

फिटनेस व अन्य कागजातों की होगी जांच

बिहार राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम में कार्यरत बस ड्राइवरों के लाइसेंस सहित कंडक्टरों की फिटनेस व अन्य कागजातों की जांच सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह के तहत की जाएगी। फर्जी व अमान्य कागजात मिलने पर निगम कार्रवाई करेगी। वहीं फरवरी तक बोधगया से पटना के अलावे दो अन्य रूटों पर नई बस का परिचालन किया जाएगा। इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है। -पीके शांडिल्य, क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक, बिहार राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम, गया डिपो

