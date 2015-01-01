पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:कारोबारी को चाकू मार किया घायल लूट के दौरान एक अपराधी धराया

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरा अपराधी हुआ फरार, बांकेबाजार के खैरा-विशुनपुर के बीच हुई घटना

इमामगंज-शेरघाटी मुख्यमार्ग पर खैरा-विशुनपुर के बीच सब्जी कारोबारी को चाकू से मारकर घायल कर नकदी की लूट का प्रयास अपराधियों द्वारा किया गया। गया सब्जी मंडी से साथ में आए अपराधियों ने ही इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। हालांकि घायल सब्जी कारोबारी की चतुराई और ग्रामीणों की मदद से एक अपराधी को पकड़ लिया गया। बाद में उसे पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। वहीं साथ में रहा उसका सहयोगी फरार होने में सफल हो गया। इस संबंध में बांकेबाजार थानाध्यक्ष कुमार सौरव ने बताया कि झारखंड के गढ़वा जिला के रंका थाना के चुतरू गांव का रहने वाला सब्जी कारोबारी युनूस अंसारी गया शहर के केदारनाथ मार्केट में अपने पिकअप वैन से आया था। इसी दौरान अपराधी लूट के लिए उनके पीछे लग गए।

शेरघाटी में बाइक होने का झांसा दे कारोबारी के साथ में बैठे थे, फिर की लूट की कोशिश
प्लान के तहत दोनों ने सब्जी कारोबारी से कहा कि उनकी बाइक शेरघाटी में है और वहां तक पिकअप में साथ जाएंगे। शेरघाटी पहुंचने के बाद इमामगंज रोड और फिर एक संकरी सड़क वाले रास्ते में जाने को कहा तो कारोबारी को शंका हुई। कारोबारी ने पिकअप रोक वाहन से उतरने का प्रयास किया तो ताबीज खान ने उसके गले को दबाने का प्रयास करते हुए चाकू से गर्दन पर प्रहार किया। बचने का प्रयास करते हुए गला झुकाया तो हाथ की अंगुली कट गई।

