गिरी गाज:फर्जी भुगतान करने वाले जेई पर होगा केस

गया8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बोधगया में आवास योजना में गलत जियो टैगिंग व भुगतान करने पर डीएम ने कार्रवाई का दिया निर्देश

लोक शिकायत निवारण अधिकार अधिनियम 2015 के तहत द्वितीय अपील में डीएम अभिषेक सिंह ने 24 मामलों में सुनवाई की गई। जिसमें 12 विभिन्न मामलों का निष्पादन मौके पर ही कर दिया गया। आवास योजना में गलत तरीके से भुगतान के मामले में संबंधित जेई के विरूद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

बोधगया प्रखंड ग्राम अमवां के अपीलार्थी मनोज कुमार वर्मा ने आवास योजना की नियमावली के विपरीत कार्य के संबंध में अपील दायर की थी। सुनवाई के क्रम में बताया गया कि इस आवास की जांच कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी नगर पंचायत बोधगया और सीओ बोधगया द्वारा कराई गई थी।

जांच में पाया गया कि सरकारी भूमि पर लाभुक द्वारा आवास निर्माण किया गया था और गलत जियो टैगिंग कर उक्त आवास की राशि भुगतान की। डीएम ने गलत तरीके से भुगतान गलत जियो टैगिंग करने वाले कनीय अभियंता पर एफआईआर का निर्देश दिया।
बहाली में फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट बेचने के मामले में जांच के आदेश
सेविका बहाली में फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट बेचने के मामले में संयुक्त जांच का आदेश दिया है। अपीलार्थी अनीता देवी, प्रखंड प्रमुख सह अनुश्रवण निगरानी समिति फतेहपुर द्वारा यहां के प्रखंड कार्यालय में वरीय लिपिक व बाल विकास परियोजना पदाधिकारी की मिलीभगत से सेविका की बहाली में फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट बेचने का आरोप लगाया थी। प्रखंड के वरीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी और डीपीओ आईसीडीएस को सात दिनों में प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया।
सरकारी भूमि कब्जा मामले की जांच करेंगे सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष
चंदौती प्रखंड स्थित ग्राम पीर बीघा रसलपुर की अपीलार्थी बउकी देवी की लक्ष्मीबाई सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन न मिलने की अपील पर सुनवाई हुई। बताया गया कि उक्त लाभार्थी की पेंशन की राशि बैंक खाते में भेज दी गई है। गणेश यादव ग्राम मंझार पहरावली गुरारू द्वारा मकान निर्माण में बाधा उत्पन्न करने और सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा करने के संबंध में अपील दायर की। डीएम ने थानाध्यक्ष और सीओ को मामले की जांच करने को कहा।

