  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gaya
  Children Are The Foundation For The Development Of Their Family, Society, State And The Whole Country

बाल संरक्षण समिति का गठन:बच्चे अपने परिवार, समाज, राज्य व पूरे देश के विकास के हैं बुनियाद

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फतेहपुर की नौडीहा झुरांग पंचायत में बाल संरक्षण समिति का हुआ गठन

बच्चे परिवार, समाज, राज्य और देश के विकास की बुनियाद होते हैं। भविष्य में एक बेहतर समाज गढ़ने की जिम्मेदारी आज के बच्चों पर ही है। इसलिए बच्चों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के प्रति हर व्यक्ति को सजग होने की जरूरत है। यह उनका कर्तव्य है। फतेहपुर प्रखंड की नौडीहा झुरांग पंचायत मुख्यालय में बिहार सरकार, एक्शन एड और यूनिसेफ के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में आयोजित पंचायत स्तरीय बाल संरक्षण समिति के गठन के मौके पर एक्शन ऐड के जिला समन्वयक आकिब खान ने यह बातें कही।

उन्होंने बाल संरक्षण समिति की महत्व की जानकारी देते हुए सभी को बाल मजदूरी, बाल विवाह, बाल तस्करी, बाल हिंसा के खिलाफ जागरूक होकर बच्चों के अधिकारों और उनकी शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने की बात कही। मौके पर जिला समन्वयक शत्रुघ्न दास ने कहा कि बिहार सरकार के बाल सुरक्षा एवं संरक्षण हेतु बच्चों की सामुदायिक सुरक्षा प्रणाली में पंचायत स्तरीय बाल संरक्षण समिति का गठन सभी पंचायतों में किया जाना है। इन समितियों का उद्देश्य बच्चों के अधिकारों पर जागरुकता लाना है। बच्चों से संबंधित सभी मुद्दों व योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सरकार एवं समुदाय के बीच में आ रहे अंतराल को पाटना है। उन्होंने बच्चों के भविष्य को गांव, प्रदेश और देश के भविष्य से जोड़ते हुए प्रत्येक पंचायत में बाल संरक्षण समिति की नियमित बैठक करने की बात कही। मुखिया अदिवा अफजल की अध्यक्षता में समिति गठन के लिए आयोजित बैठक में सरपंच, विकास मित्र, आंगनवाड़ी पर्यवेक्षिका, पंचायत समिति सदस्य, मीणा मंच सदस्य, बाल संसद सदस्य व सभी वार्ड सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

