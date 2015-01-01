पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जवान घायल:एएनएमएमसीएच में डॉक्टर और सेना के जवान के बीच हुई झड़प, जवान घायल

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • एएनएमएमसीएच में डॉक्टर और सेना के जवान के बीच हुई झड़प, जवान घायल

आए दिन अनुग्रह नारायण मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के डाक्टर और मरीजों के परिजनों के बीच झड़प या अन्य किसी न किसी मामले में हर दिन सुर्खियों में रहते है। एक बार फिर कुछ ऐसा ही मामला मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में सामने आया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार को बीएसएफ 32 बटालियन के जवान अपनी पत्नी के साथ मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के हड्डी विभाग वार्ड में भर्ती परिवार को देखने पहुंचे थे। परिजनों ने सेना के जवान को बताया कि इलाज में चिकित्सक काफी लापरवाही बरत रहे है।

सेना के जवान ने डाक्टर से इलाज करने की प्रार्थना किया तो वार्ड में रहे डाक्टरों ने अशब्द बोलने लगे। दोनों ओर से कुछ देर तक झड़प होने लगी और देखते ही देखते मेडिकल कॉलेज रणक्षेत्र में बदल गया। पीड़ित सेना के जवान ने बताया कि इलाज करने की प्रार्थना के बाद उपस्थित चिकित्सक भड़क गए और अन्य साथियों को बोला कर हमारे साथ मारपीट करने लगे। उक्त घटना में सेना के जवान बूरी तरह घायल हो गए। उन्होंने बताया कि इतना से ही चिकित्सकों का मन नहीं भरा तो बीच बचाव करने आई मेरी पत्नी के साथ छेड़छाड़ किया।

अस्पताल अधीक्षक से की शिकायत
पीड़ित ने बताया कि डाक्टरों द्वारा किए गए घटना की जानकारी मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के अधीक्षक को दिया। साथ ही साथ मेडिकल थाने में आरोपी डाक्टरों डाक्टरों के खिलाफ लिखित शिकायत की गई है। वहीं अस्पताल अधीक्षक डा. हरिश चंद्र हरि ने बताया कि दोनों ओर से मारपीट की शिकायत की गई है। जिसकी जांच की जा रही है। वहीं मेडिकल थानाध्यक्ष जितेन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपियों के विरुद्ध थाने में शिकायत की गई है।

