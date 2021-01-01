पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया में अब 3 तक पहुंचा पारा:आगे 2 दिनों तक भी घना कोहरा रहेगा, 31 जनवरी के बाद ही मिलेगी राहत

गयाएक घंटा पहले
निगर निगम ने एक वार्ड में 100KG लकड़ी अलाव के लिए रोजाना दिए जाने के आदेश दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
निगर निगम ने एक वार्ड में 100KG लकड़ी अलाव के लिए रोजाना दिए जाने के आदेश दिया है।
  • पिछले 24 घंटे में गया राज्य का सबसे ठंडा शहर रहा
  • गया में पिछले पांच दिन से कोल्ड डे जारी है

गया में पिछले पांच दिन से कोल्ड डे जारी है। शनिवार को पछुआ हवा के बीच शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश ने कनकनी बढ़ा दी है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पिछले 24 घंटे में गया राज्य का सबसे ठंडा शहर रहा। यहां का न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा जो कि सामान्य से भी काफी कम है। इससे पहले गया में जनवरी 2019 में ऐसी स्थिति हुई थी, उस समय न्यूनतम तापमान 3.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम सर्द होने के साथ ही घना कोहरा रहेगा। 31 जनवरी को हिमालय क्षेत्र से आने वाली हवाओं का असर गया सहित बिहार के 13 जिलों में दिखाई देगा, जिससे कोहरे से निजात मिलने के आसार हैं।

अलाव के लिए हर वार्ड में 100 KG लकड़ी देने का आदेश

शनिवार दोपहर साढ़े बारह बजे के बाद धूप निकली है। इससे कुछ हद तक लोग राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं। कड़ाके की ठंड को देखते हुए शहर के सभी 53 वार्ड में नगर निगम की ओर से अलाव की व्यवस्था की गयी है। हर एक वार्ड में 100 KG लकड़ी अलाव के लिए प्रत्येक दिन दिए जाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। रैन बसेरा में ठहरने वाले लोगों के लिए दो से अधिक कंबल की व्यवस्था की गई है। नगर आयुक्त सावन कुमार का कहना है कि शहर के पांच रैन बसेरों में 20-20 कंबल अतिरिक्त मुहैया कराए गए हैं। इसके अलावा वार्ड पार्षद जिस-जिस जगह अलाव के लिए लकड़ी की मांग कर रहे हैं, वहां लकड़ी पहुंचाई जा रही है।

अस्पताल में हर वार्ड में रूम हीटर की व्यवस्था

इधर, मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज सह अस्पताल प्रबंधन का कहना है कि ठंड को देखते हुए कंबल की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की गई है। मरीजों की मांग पर उन्हें दो-दो कंबल दिए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा वार्ड में रूम हीटर की भी व्यवस्था की गयी है। अस्पताल के अधीक्षक हरीश चंद्र हरि ने बताया कि प्रत्येक वार्ड में हीटर के अलावा तीमारदारों के लिए प्रबंधन की ओर से अस्पताल परिसर में दो जगहों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था की गई है।

