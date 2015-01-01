पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़झाला:निगम में चल रहा कमीशन का खेल, पुरानी योजनाएं पूरी नहीं हुईं, नई पर लग रही है मुहर

गया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लगा आरोप- आठ साल पहले शुरू किए गए दर्जनों विकास कार्य अबतक नहीं हुए पूरे, जांच की मांग

गया नगर निगम क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य ठप है। शहर की बहुप्रतिक्षित दर्जनों सड़कों का काम आज भी अधूरा पड़ा है। केदारनाथ मार्केट अपनी बदहाली पर आंसू बहा रहा है। आम जनता को राहत दिलाने शहर में अतिक्रमणमुक्त करने की योजना तो बनी, लेकिन यह भी दौड़ नहीं सकी। निगम क्षेत्र के वार्डों की दुर्गति को लेकर पार्षद आंसू बहा रहे हैं। तीन साल पूर्व जहां खड़े थे आज भी शहरवासी अपने आप को वहीं पा रहे हैं। निगम सरकार वर्षों पुरानी योजनाओं को पूरा तो कर नहीं पा रही है, लगातार नई योजनाओं के माध्यम से महज कमीशन वसूली में जुटी है। स्थिति यह है कि आज पार्षदों को अपने मतदाताओं से मुंह छिपाना पड़ रहा है। वे अपने मतदाताओं को अपनी व्यथा तक नहीं सुना पा रहे हैं।

उक्त आरोप गया नगर निगम के पूर्व वार्ड पार्षद सह तत्कालीन सशक्त स्थायी समिति के सदस्य सह जदयू नेता लालजी प्रसाद ने लगाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि करीब आठ वर्ष पूर्व शहर के चौड़ीकरण व कायाकल्प के लिए न जाने कितनी बैठकें हुई। कई योजनाओं पर बोर्ड और स्टैंडिंग कमिटी की बैठक में मुहर भी लगे। लेकिन, आठ वर्षों के बाद भी अब तक शहर की स्थिति नहीं बदल सकी है।

श्री प्रसाद ने कहा कि नगर सरकार के गठन के तीन साल से अधिक हो चुके हैं, लेकिन न तो पुराने काम हो रहे हैं और न ही नई कार्ययोजना का पालन हो रहा है। वार्डवासी वार्डों में मूलभूत समस्याओं को लेकर जूझ रहे हैं। पार्षद भी अधिकारियों के समक्ष गुहार लगा-लगाकर थक चुके हैं। वार्डों में मुख्य रुप से सड़क, नाली, प्रकाश व पेयजल जैसी मुलभूत समस्याओं को लेकर लगातार आवाज उठाई जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से दर्जनों विकास योजनाएं आठ सालों से चल रही हैं, लेकिन अब तक उनका कार्य पूरा नहीं हुआ है। वहीं दूसरी ओर निगम के द्वारा नई योजनाओं पर काम भी शुरु कर दिया गया है। यह सब दिखावा है, कमीशन के खेल के कारण निगम में सिर्फ योजना पर योजना बनाई जा रही है। इन सभी योजनाओं की जांच होनी चाहिए। सभी आरोप सच साबित होगा।

निगम अधिकारियों में इच्छा शक्ति की कमी

फल्गुनदी को दूषित होने से बचाने के लिए दो सालों से निगम में आवाज उठा रहे है। न तो घर-घर लोगों को पानी मिला और ना ही फल्गुनदी को दूषित होने से बचाने का कोशिश की गई। ऐसा लगता है कि निगम अधिकारियों से इच्छा शक्ति की कमी है। -संतोष कुमार, स्टैंडिंग कमिटी सदस्य
नहीं हो सके दर्जनों काम पूरे
कहा कि निगम की लापरवाही के कारण आठ साल बाद भी चिल्ड्रेन पार्क सहित दर्जनों विकास योजनाओं का कार्य नहीं हो सका है। ऐसे में एक बड़ा सवाल उठता है कि क्या इसी प्रकार शहर का विकास होगा? इससे जाहिर है कि निगम की दर्जनों योजनाएं अधर में लटक चुकी हैं ।

फल व सब्जी बाजार नहीं हो सका व्यवस्थित
श्री प्रसाद ने कहा कि शहर में फल व सब्जी बाजार को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए पांच वर्ष पूर्व केदारनाथ मार्केट को बनाने के लिए करोड़ों रुपए की योजना पारित की गई थी, लेकिन उक्त योजना भी आज तक पूरी नहीं हो सकी है।

