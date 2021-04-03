पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:निष्कासित छात्रा की जानकारी न देने वाले सीएस से शोकॉज

  • 24 घंटे के अंदर में मांगा गया जवाब, मामला प्रोजेक्ट कन्या प्लस टू स्कूल में गणित विषय की परीक्षा का

दो फरवरी को पहली पाली में आयोजित गणित की विषय की परीक्षा से निष्कासित परीक्षार्थी की जानकारी जिला मुख्यालय को नहीं देने के मामले में प्रोजेक्ट कन्या प्लस टू स्कूल खिजरसराय के केंद्राधीक्षक से शोकॉज पूछा गया है। डीईओ रंजीत पासवान ने केंद्राधीक्षक को 24 घंटा में अपना पक्ष रखने का निर्देश देते हुए कहा है कि क्यों नहीं परीक्षा संचालन को दिए गए निर्देश के उल्लंघन के आरोप में अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई पर विचार किया जाए।

तीन फरवरी को दैनिक भास्कर ने इस खबर को काफी प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था जिसपर संज्ञान लेने हुए डीईओ श्री पासवान ने ये निर्देश जारी किए हैं। बता दें कि दो फरवरी को पहली पाली की गणित विषय की परीक्षा से एक छात्रा (रोल नंबर 21010001) को निष्कासित किया गया था। उसे दो हजार रुपया का जुर्माना भी लगा था। बीईओ के प्रतिवेदन में भी निष्कासन अंकित है। लेकिन जिला मुख्यालय को इसकी रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली।

चौथे दिन 1143 परीक्षार्थियों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा
गुरुवार को 60 हजार 565 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा में शामिल होना था जिसमें 1143 अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में साइंस व कॉमर्स के विद्यार्थियों के लिए अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा हुई। इस दौरान विभिन्न केंद्रों से 459 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे और कदाचार के आरोप में सात परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया। निष्कासित परीक्षार्थियों में शेरघाटी अनुमंडल की पांच छात्राओं को निष्कासित किया गया।

एडुकेयर पब्लिक स्कूल शेरघाटी से चार छात्राएं निष्कासित: पहली पाली में लालू मंडल कॉलेज खरखूरा, गया से एक, एलाइड इंटरनेशनल स्कूल, गया से एक, प्रोजेक्ट कन्या उच्च विद्यालय शेरघाटी से चार और एडुकेयर पब्लिक स्कूल शेरघाटी से चार परीक्षार्थियों को एक्सपेल्ड किया गया। इन केंद्रों से रोल नंबर 21010259, 2110320, 21010099, 21010027, 21010001, 21010087 और रोल नंबर 21010016 के परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित किए गए हैं।

