  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Gaya
  Corona Case Declines, Less Than 15 Positive Patients Found In District For Second Consecutive Day

सावधानी जरूरी:कोरोना के केस में गिरावट, लगातार दूसरे दिन भी जिले में 15 से कम पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंड में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण में तेजी की जताई गई आशंका, डब्ल्यूएचओ ने भी कर रखा है आगाह

ठंड का मौसम अपनी कसक धीरे-धीरे बढ़ा रहा है। कोरोना काल में पहली बार आया ठंड का यह सीजन फिलहाल इस महामारी के मामले में गया के लिए फिलहाल बुरा साबित नहीं हो रहा है। अपितु इसके उल्ट परिणाम सामने आ रहे हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव यहां हो चुके हैं और दशहरे का पर्व भी समाप्त हुआ। आशंका जताई जा रही थी, कि इन दोनों में जमा हुई भीड़ और चढ़ते ठंड के बीच जिले में कोरोना कहर ढा सकता है। हालांकि ऐसा कुछ अब तक सामने नहीं आया है। राहत देने वाली बात यह है, सोमवार के बाद मंगलवार दूसरा दिन रहा, जब गया में कोरोना के मरीज 15 से कम मिले हैं। सोमवार को 7 हजार से अधिक की जांच में यह आंकड़ा 15 था और मंगलवार को 13 के रूप में सामने आया। यह सुकून देने वाली खबर है।

पिछले माह के अंतिम दिनों में कोरोना ने डराया था, इसके बाद किसी पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत नहीं

कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या 58, अंतिम मौत 31 अक्टूबर को की गई थी दर्ज

वैसे अक्टूबर माह के अंतिम तीन दिनों में कोरोना ने सभी को तब डरा दिया था, जब तीन लोगों की सिलसिलेवार तरीके से कोरोना से मौत हो गई थी। उसके बाद से कोरोना पॉजिटिव किसी की मौत नहीं हुई है। एक, दो और तीन अक्टूबर को किसी कोरोना मरीजों की मौत नहीं हुई । गया में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या 58 है, अंतिम मौत 31 अक्टूबर को दर्ज की गई थी।

मगध मेडिकल में 4 मरीज, एक की स्थिति गंभीर
मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में अब सिर्फ चार मरीज कोरोना के रह गए हैं। इसमें एक की स्थिति गंभीर बताई जाती है। मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डा. हरिश्चंद्र हरि ने बताया कि सोमवार की देर रात को कोरोना वार्ड में रहे एक मरीज की स्थिति गंभीर हो गई थी। हालांकि उसकी भी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई है और उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है।

मंगलवार को 6632 लोगों की हुई जांच
मंगलवार को 6632 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इसमें 13 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना के कुल मरीजों की संख्या 6487 हो चुकी है। बड़ी बात यह है, कि 6200 के करीब कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज रिकवर कर लिए जा चुके हैं। 95 प्रतिशत का रिकवरी रेट गया में बना हुआ है। थोड़ी और गिरावट होते ही यह प्रतिशत और भी बेहतर होने की ओर है।

चेन टूटा तो कोरोना भी कमजोर हुआ
आंकड़े बता रहे हैं, कि गया में कोरोना का चेन टूट रहा है और यह प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य महकमे के लिए बड़ी सफलता है। यह भी जाहिर हो रहा, कि कोरोना कमजोर हुआ है। हालांकि कोरोना के पूर्व में बरपाए कहर को देखते हुए हमारी सतर्कता अब भी जरूरी है। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन कर ही कोरोना को पूरी तरह से हराया जा सकता है। ​​​​​​​

फतेहपुर में 507 संदिग्धों की जांच में सभी मिले निगेटिव

प्रखंड में मंगलवार को सीएचसी सहित चार जगहों पर लगाए गए कोरोना जांच कैम्प में 507 की जांच की गई। जांच में सभी का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाया गया। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. अशोक कुमार सिंह और हेल्थ मैनेजर शक्ति कुमार ने बताया कि सीएचसी सहित प्रखंड के सीकरी, ईंचा व तेतरिया गांव में कोरोना जांच कैम्प लगाया गया। इन जगहों पर लगाये गए कोरोना जांच कैम्प में 507 लोगों का एंटीजन किट से कोरोना का जांच किया गया। जांच में इन सभी का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाया गया।

