पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनावायरस:कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 82 से बढ़कर हुए 100, 6123 संदिग्धों की जांच में फिर मिले 17 मरीज

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गया जिले में एक्टिव केस में पिछले तीन दिनों से वृद्धि देखी जा रही है। गुरूवार को एक्टिव केस की संख्या सिर्फ 82 थी। यह शुक्रवार को बढ़कर 90 पर पहुंची और शनिवार को इसका आंकड़ा 100 हो गया। इस तरह पिछले तीन दिनों के भीतर एक्टिव केस में 18 की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज हुई है। वैसे इसके बावजूद गया जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने का प्रतिशत 98 प्रतिशत से उपर का बना हुआ है। इधर, शनिवार को गया जिले में 6123 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इसमें 17 नए मरीज मिले हैं। वहीं सात मरीज रिकवर भी हुए हैं।
कुल पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या 7055 तक पहुंची, 6894 हुए ठीक: 17 नए केस मिलने के साथ ही गया जिले में मिले कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 7055 तक पहुंच गई है। इसमें से 6894 लोग पूरी तरह से ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं 61 लोगों की मौत हुई है। बीते सप्ताह इमामगंज प्रखंड क्षेत्र में एक कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हो गई थी। उसके बाद किसी संक्रमित की मौत कई दिनों से नहीं हुई है। वहीं जिले भर में कोरोना की टेस्टिंग अब 8 लाख की ओर अग्रसर हो गई है। शनिवार तक गया में 7 लाख 69 हजार 636 लोगों की टेस्टिंग हो चुकी है।

6000 के आसपास रोजाना हो रही टेस्टिंग
जिले में इन दिनों सैंपलिंग का रोजाना का औसत 6000 से थोड़ा ज्यादा का है। वहीं शादी-विवाह का मौसम 11 दिसंबर को थमने के बाद माना जा रहा है कि इसके बाद से कोरोना के मरीजों के मिलने की दर में काफी गिरावट होगी। वैसे यह भी बता दें कि वैज्ञानिकों का अलर्ट है, कि ठंड के दिनों में बिहार में कोरोना का विस्फोट हो सकता है। स्थिति चाहे जो भी हो, हमें अब भी सरकार के कोरोना गाइड लाइन का नियमित रूप से पालन करने की जरूरत है। फिलहाल मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से ही कोरोना को पूरे तौर पर मात दिया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें