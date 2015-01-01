पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था:वार्ड संख्या-40 के पार्षद ने की अलाव की व्यवस्था

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गया शहर में इन दिनों इलाकों भीषण ठंड की चपेट में है। गया नगर निगम प्रशासन के आदेश पर अलाव जलाने के दिए गए आदेश महज अब डपोरशंखी साबित हो रहे हैं। मंगलवार को नगर निगम के वार्ड संख्या 40 पार्षद ने पार्षद चंदू देवी के निर्देश पर उक्त वार्ड के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में मंगलवार शाम लकड़ी की व्यवस्था कर अलाव की व्यवस्था की। इस दौरान वार्ड प्रतिनिधि छोटू पंडा ने कहा कि नगर निगम प्रशासन द्वारा कहा गया था कि सभी वार्डों में अलाव की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ता जा रहा है और निगम प्रशासन ठंड खत्म होने का इंजतार कर रही है। वार्ड 40 के अंतर्गत विष्णुपद रोड और नई सड़क सहित दस स्थानों पर करीब तीन क्विंटल लकड़ी की व्यवस्था का गरीब तबके के लोगों को राहत देने की कोशिश की गई है। आगे भी जरूरत पड़ी तो व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें