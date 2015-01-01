पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या की आशंका:पइन में मिली युवक की लाश, हत्या की आशंका

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने कहा-मौत का कारण फिलहाल स्पष्ट नहीं, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से ही हो सकेगा खुलासा

टिकारी प्रखंड अंतर्गत मउ पइन में एक युवक की तैरती लाश देखे जाने के बाद ग्रामीणों में सनसनी फैल गई। यह खबर आग की तरह इलाके में फैली तो काफी संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ मौके पर जुट गई थी। जानकारी होने के बाद टिकारी थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। शव को पइन से निकाला गया, किन्तु पहचान करने में पुलिस को सफलता नहीं मिल सकी है। जानकारी के अनुसार कॉलेज पुल के पास मउ पइन में एक अज्ञात युवक के शव पर लोगों की नजर पड़ी तो उसकी पहचान करने के लिए लोगों की भारी भीड़ जुट गई।

भीड़ में रहे लोग युवक की हत्या किए जाने और शव को पइन में फेंके जाने की बात कह रहे थे। शव औंधे मुंह आधा डूबा हुआ पानी मे तैर रहा था। उसके शरीर पर सफेद काली धारी की कमीज और काले रंग का ट्राउजर था। मृतक देखने से 30 वर्ष के आसपास की उम्र का लग रहा था। शव मिलने की सूचना पाकर टिकारी थानाध्यक्ष रामलखन पंडित स्थल पर पहुंचे।

शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई है और न ही मौत का कारण स्पष्ट है। पुलिस जांच कर रही है। शव की पहचान करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से भी मामले की तहकीकात में मदद मिलेगी। समाचार लिखे जाने तक शव की शिनाख्त नहीं होने के कारण आमजनों के बीच इस घटना को लेकर तरह-तरह की चर्चा हो रही थी।
रामलखन पंडित, थानाध्यक्ष

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें