फ्रेशर पार्टी:दीक्षा के सिर सजा मिस टैलेंटेड का खिताब, दिव्या बनी मिस फ्रेशर

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • जीबीएम कॉलेज के प्रोफेशनल कोर्सेज की छात्राओं ने फ्रेशर पार्टी में मचाई धूम

गौतम बुद्ध महिला कॉलेज में गुरुवार को बीबीएम व बीसीए पार्ट- टू की छात्राओं ने बीबीएम व बीसीए पार्ट वन की नवनामांकित छात्राओं के स्वागत में रिफ्रेशर पार्टी का आयोजन किया। जिसमें छात्राओं ने एक से बढ़कर एक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति की। मोनिका मेहता, अमीषा भारती, ज्योति कुमारी, सुरुचि कुमारी व अर्पणा कुमारी के द्वारा प्रस्तुत नृत्यों ने दर्शकों को झूमने पर विवश कर दिया।

बीबीएम/बीसीए की नवनामांकित छात्राओं ने खूबसूरत अंदाज़ में अपना परिचय देते हुए अपने जीवन के लक्ष्य और स्वप्नों को सबके साथ साझा किया। साथ ही समस्त महाविद्यालय परिवार के प्रति कृतज्ञता भी जताई। कार्यक्रम के दौरान बतौर जज डॉ. पूजा, डॉ. पूजा राय और डॉ. अनामिका कुमारी द्वारा पूछे गए पूर्वचयनित प्रश्नों के उत्तर के आधार पर छात्राओं को विजेता घोषित किया गया।

इसमें मिस गॉर्जियस-2021 का खिताब बीबीएम पार्ट-वन की छात्रा खुशी कुमारी, मिस टैलेंटेड-2021 का खिताब बीसीए पार्ट वन की दीक्षा कुमारी और मिस फ्रेशर-2021 का खिताब बीसीए पार्ट-वन की छात्रा दिव्या मिश्रा को दिया गया।
प्रधानाचार्य ने कॉलेज की गरिमा बनाए रखने की अपील की
प्रधानाचार्य प्रो. (डॉ,) जावेद अशरफ के संरक्षण और अर्थशास्त्र विभाग की असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. नगमा शादाब के निर्देशन में इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। प्रधानाचार्य ने सभी छात्राओं से यह उम्मीद जताई कि वह पढ़ने-लिखने और कॉलेज की गरिमा को बनाए रखने में भी सदैव आगे रहें। अंग्रेजी विभाग की असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ कुमारी रश्मि प्रियदर्शनी के निर्देशन में इस फ्रेशर पार्टी का संचालन व समन्वयन छात्रा सपना कुमारी और मीनाक्षी कुमारी ने किया।

कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में छात्रा आरती कश्यप, रिया कुमारी, रुपाली कुमारी, जाग्रत कुमारी, प्रियंका कुमारी आदि का योगदान भी अति सराहनीय रहा। इस अवसर पर प्रो. उषा राय, प्रो. किश्वर जहां. बेगम, डॉ. किरण बाला सहाय, डॉ. निर्मला कुमारी, डॉ. नूतन कुमारी, डॉ. सहदेव बाउरी, डॉ. शगुफ्ता अंसारी, डॉ. अमृता घोष, डॉ. शिल्पी बनर्जी, प्रीति शेखर, डॉ. बनिता कुमारी, डॉ. प्यारे मांझी, डॉ. फरहीन वज़ीरी, ईमा हुसैन आदि की उपस्थिति रही।

