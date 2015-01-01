पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरा टला:धनबाद-गया लाइन के टनकुप्पा-बंधुआ के बीच पटरी टूटी, गुजरने वाली थी ट्रेन, बड़ा हादसा टला

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना के बाद रेललाइन पर विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर रोका गया गुड्स और पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन

धनबाद-गया ग्रैंड कॉर्ड रेललाइन के टनकुप्पा-बंधुआ के बीच सोमवार की अहले सुबह बड़ा हादसा टल गया। टनकुप्पा व बंधुआ स्टेशन के बीच अप मेन लाइन की पटरी ससमय टूटा देख लिया गया। पोल संख्या 456-17 व 456-19 के बीच रेल लाइन में एसजे ब्रोकेन की घटना हुई। घटना की सूचना पर रेल लाइन पर ट्रेनों का परिचालन रोक दिया गया। रेललाइन से करीब दो घंटे तक ट्रेनों का परिचालन बाधित रहा। उस समय हावड़ा जोधपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 02385 गुजरने वाली थी। जिसे 6:50 में टनकुप्पा स्टेशन के मेन लाइन पर रोक दिया गया।

पीछे से आ रही भूवनेश्वर आनंद विहार टर्मिनल एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 02819 टनकुप्पा स्टेशन पर 7:40 में लूप लाइन में खड़ी हुई। टूटी पटरी वाले स्थान पर पीडब्लूआई के तकनीकी कर्मियों ने पहुंचकर इसे ठीक किया। पटरी ठीक होने के बाद हावड़ा-जोधपुर 7:40 में व भूवनेश्वर आनंद विहार टर्मिनल स्पेशल 7:52 में खुली।

टनकुप्पा व बंधुआ स्टेशन मास्टर को दी गई थी सूचना
पटरी टूटने की जानकारी रेलकर्मियों ने बंधुआ स्टेशन के एसएम रमेश रंजन प्रसाद व टनकुप्पा एसएम रमेश कुमार को की गई। कंट्रोल की सूचना पर ट्रेनों का परिचालन रोक दिया गया। अप रेल लाइन पर ट्रेनों का परिचालन साढ़े सात बजे के बाद शुरु किया गया।

