कार्रवाई:सेंट्रल जेल में डीएम-एसएसपी ने मारा छापा, मचा हड़कंप

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • कभी जेल में पान की दुकान तक मिलती थी, अब जेल में डीएम-एसएसपी की चली 2 घंटे की छापेमारी, खंगाले गए कई वार्ड

गया सेंट्रल जेल में मंगलवार की सुबह अचानक डीएम अभिषेक सिंह और एसएसपी राजीव मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी की गई। यह कार्रवाई दो घंटे से अधिक तक चली। इस दौरान कई वार्ड व बैरक तक खंगाले गए। हालांकि इस दौरान कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री की बरामदगी नहीं हुई है। वहीं डीएम-एसएसपी के नेतृत्व में अचानक चली छापेमारी से जेल में हड़कंप का माहौल कायम हो गया। बंदियों के बीच भी यही स्थिति बनी दिखी। बताया जाता है कि राज्य भर के जेलों में यह अभियान एक साथ चला था।

उसी के तहत जिलाधिकारी और वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक के नेतृत्व में गया सेंट्रल जेल में भी छापेमारी चली। करीब सवा दो घंटे तक छापेमारी होने की खबर है। इधर, अधिकारियों ने इसे रूटीन कार्रवाई बताई है। इस बार कोई भी आपत्तिजनक वस्तु या सामग्री नहीं मिली। वैसे बता दें कि इससे पूर्व गया सेंट्रल जेल में कई तरह की अनियमितता सामने आती रही है। कभी सिमकार्ड तो कभी मोबाइल के चार्जर मिले। कई साल पहले प्रशासन के साथ तत्कालीन एसएसपी मनु महाराज के नेतृत्व में जेल में की गई छापेमारी में पान की संचालित दुकान तक मिली थी। तब उस मामले को लेकर एसएसपी काफी गंभीर दिखे थे।

छापेमारी में नहीं मिली कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री, सब सामान्य था : जेल अधीक्षक
मंगलवार की सुबह को जिलाधिकारी और वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक के नेतृत्व में सेंट्रल जेल में छापेमारी की गई। छापेमारी के दौरान कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिली। वहीं सब कुछ सामान्य पाया गया। पूरे राज्य की भांति गया सेंट्रल जेल में भी इस तरह का छापेमारी अभियान चलाया गया। विजय कुमार अरोड़ा, जेल अधीक्षक, गया कारा

शेरघाटी उपकारा में भी काफी देर तक छापेमारी

बिहार के सभी जेलों की भांति शेरघाटी उपकारा में भी प्रशासन ने छापेमारी की। काफी देर तक शेरघाटी उपकारा में छापेमारी की कार्रवाई चली। हालांकि इस दौरान कोई भी ऐसी वस्तु बरामद नहीं की गई, जो आपत्तिजनक हो। उपकारा में भी सब कुछ सही पाया गया। यहां भी अचानक ही छापेमारी का अभियान सुबह में शुरू कर दिया गया था, जिससे शेरघाटी उपकारा प्रशासन और बंदियों के बीच भी हड़कंप रहा। उपकारा के वार्डों में तलाशी लिया।

दो बाइक चोर को पकड़कर ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सौंपा

मुफ़स्सिल थाना अंतर्गत लखनपुर से ग्रामीणों ने संदेह के आधार पर दो बाइक चोर को पकड़कर मारपीट की और पुलिस को सौंप दिया। पकड़े गए जितेंद्र शर्मा और चुन्नू मियां इसी गांव के हैं। एक सप्ताह में लखनपुर गांव से दस बाइक की चोरी हो चुकी है। जितेंद्र का बाइक का गैराज है। यहां से एक चोरी की बाइक बरामद हुई थी। पुलिस ने बताया दोनों के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

