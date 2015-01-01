पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सभा:एनडीए के कार्यकर्ताओं को कोई डराने की कोशिश नहीं करे: मनोरमा देवी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अतरी विधान सभा क्षेत्र के चुनाव परिणामों की समीक्षा बैठक टेटुआ स्थित व्यापार मंडल भवन में सोमवार को हुई। समीक्षा बैठक में जदयू-भाजपा समेत सभी घटक दलों के प्रतिनिधि मौजूद थे। गत विधान सभा चुनाव में वोटों के मामूली अंतर से हार के कारणों पर चर्चा की गई। प्रखंडवार सभी कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपनी-अपनी राय रखी और हार के कारणों पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं से प्रचार के दौरान कहां, कैसे और क्या चूक हुई, इन सारी बातों की समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा बैठक की जदयू एमएलसी और इस विधान सभा क्षेत्र से प्रत्याशी रहीं मनोरमा देवी ने भी संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हार-जीत चुनाव का हिस्सा है। अब हमें पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखना है। आगे की सोचना है। संगठन को अत्यधिक सशक्त बनाना, मुद्दों पर आधारित हमारी निरंतर सक्रियता, घटक दलों के साथ समंवय, अतरी में चलाए जाने वाले विकास कार्यों पर पैनी नजर और इस क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए सदैव तत्पर रहना ही हमारा ध्येय होना चाहिए। एमएलसी मनोरमा देवी ने कहा कि हार से आप सभी कार्यकर्ताओं-समर्थकों को तनिक भी विचलित नहीं होना है। मैं सदैव आपके साथ खड़ी रहूंगी। उन्होंने स्पष्ट कहा कि एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं को कोई डराने-धमकाने की कोशिश नहीं करे। ऐसा करने पर ठीक नहीं होगा। मैं सदैव इनके साथ खड़ी रहूंगी। मनोरमा देवी ने कहा कि हमें अतरी वासियों का अपार प्यार और स्नेह मिला है। इस जीवन में कभी भूलेंगे नहीं। यहां की समस्याओं का निराकरण करने के लिए वह हर स्तर पर आवाज उठाएंगी। समीक्षा बैठक में जदयू विधान सभा प्रभारी प्रो. गगन भूषण प्रसाद, शंभू शर्मा, उमेश यादव, चंद्रमणी कुशवाहा, बाल्मिकी कुशवाहा, आनंदी सिंह, औरेंजेब खान, विनोद यादव, अवधेश पहलवान, मनोज कुशवाहा, अमरेन्द्र सिंह, मधुकर यादव, जुबैर खां ने भी संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें