पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:पूर्व एसपीओ को चुनावी रंजिश में दबंगों ने धुना

खिजरसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मारपीट के बाद मोबाइल भी छीना, थाने में शिकायत

सरबहदा ओपी क्षेत्र में कार्य कर चुके पूर्व एसपीओ की पिटाई सरबहदा बाजार में कुछ लोगों ने कर दी। घटना मंगलवार को की गई। इस मामले में पूर्व एसपीओ धर्मेन्द्र दास ने सरबहदा ओपी में लिखित शिकायत की है। घटना के विषय मे मननपुर गांव निवासी धर्मेन्द्र दास ने कहा कि जब वह सरबहदा बाजार में एक होटल में बैठकर चाय पी रहा था, कि इसी बीच चुनावी रंजिश को लेकर गांव के ही मुनेश्वर चौधरी, रामप्रवेश चौधरी एवं मनोज चौधरी ने अभद्र व्यवहार करना शुरू कर दिया और इसके बाद मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी। तीनों ने मिलकर उसे बाजार में जमकर पीटा और साथ में मोबाइल भी छीन लिया। इस घटना के बाद गांव में तनाव है। वहीं घटना की सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस थाने को दी गई। मालूम हो कि धर्मेन्द्र दास पूर्व में सरबहदा ओपी में एसपीओ के रूप कार्यरत था। फिलहाल वह इस पद पर सेवा नहीं दे रहे थे। घटना के विषय मे ओपी प्रभारी शिवचन्द्र पासवान ने बताया कि गांव में हुए विवाद के बाद बाजार में दोनों आपस में झगड़े हैं। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें