हादसा:टिकारी में खेत जा रहे किसान की करंट लगने से मौत

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • विरोध में आक्रोशित लोगों ने शव के साथ की सड़क जाम, योजना के तहत दी गई परिजनों को राशि

टिकारी प्रखंड के मउ गांव में करंट प्रवाहित बिजली तार के सम्पर्क में आने से 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध किसान रामचंद्र पासवान की मौत हो गई। घटना गुरुवार की शाम को घटित हुई। किसान अपने खेत में धान की कटाई को जा रहे थे। करंट से मौत के बाद आक्रोशित हुए लोगों ने शव के साथ टिकारी-कुर्था मार्ग को मऊ मिडिल स्कूल के पास जाम कर दिया और प्रदर्शन करने लगे। आक्रोशित लोग मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर वरीय अधिकारियों को बुला रहे थे। वहीं बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ भी उनमें आक्रोश व्याप्त था।

परिवारिक योजना का लाभ दिया गया : बीडीओ| बीडीओ वेदप्रकाश ने बताया परिजनों को परिवारिक लाभ का 20 हजार व कबीर अंत्येष्टि का 3 हजार दिया जा रहा है। इसके बीच सड़क जाम हटाने का प्रयास पुलिस-प्रशाासन की ओर से किया जा रहा था और लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश हो रही थी।

खेत पर जाने को निकले थे, करंट ने ले ली जान
ग्रामीणों के अनुसार रामचंद्र पासवान खेत पर जा रहे थे। वहां उन्हें धान की कटाई का काम करवाना था। किन्तु रास्ते में पहले से बिजली प्रवाहित तार गिरा हुआ था, जिसकी चपेट में वे आ गए। बुरी तरह से करंट से झुलस जाने के कारण उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इस तरह से मौत की खबर गांव में फैली तो इस घटना का कारण बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही को मानते हुए लोगों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया और लोगों ने शव के साथ सड़क को जाम कर दिया।

