प्रेम-प्रसंग में मर्डर:नाबालिग की हत्या में कथित प्रेमिका समेत 8 लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर

बोधगया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टनकुप्पा के नाबालिग की हत्या कर पइन में फेंक दी थी लाश, आरोपितों की गिरफ्तारी को छापेमारी तेज

टनकुप्पा थाना के ईचोई गांव के शत्रुध्न पासवान के नाबालिग पुत्र विकास कुमार की हत्या के मामले में बोधगया थाना में आठ लोगों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। नाबालिग युवक की हत्या कर शव को पइन में फेंक दिया गया था। बोधगया थाना की पुलिस ने गाफा पंचायत के फुलचातर स्थित नावा पईन के समीप से शव की बरामदगी की थी। इस घटना को लेकर मृतक के पिता ने बोधगया थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है, जिसमें नाबालिग युवक के कथित प्रेमिका समेत आठ लोगों को आरोपित बनाया गया है।

घटनास्थल तक पहुंचा फरार हुआ था साधु
ईचोई के ही रहने वाले मृतक के दोस्त साधु मांझी ने परिजनों को शव वाले स्थल पर पहुंचाया था और खुद मौके से फरार हो गया था। सूत्रों के मुताबिक विकास और साधु मांझी की साली के बीच प्रेम-प्रसंग चल रहा था। जिस स्थान से शव की बरामदगी हुई है, वहीं से कुछ दूरी पर इसी थाना क्षेत्र में प्रेमिका का भी घर बताया गया है।

ससुरालवालों की मदद से की हत्या
परिजनों ने साधु मांझी एवं उसके साली व ससुराल वालों पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। एफआईआर के मुताबिक 31 अक्टूबर को उसी गांव के ही साधु मांझी, बालेश्वर मांझी, राजेंद्र मांझी व महेश मांझी ने विकास को घर से बुलाया और फिर घटना को अन्य के साथ मिलकर अंजाम दिया।

आरोपितों के संभावित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी
बोधगया थानाध्यक्ष मितेष कुमार ने बताया कि हत्या मामले में लड़की समेत साधु मांझी, महेश मांझी, बालेश्वर मांझी, राजकुमार मांझी, शिमन मांझी, कुमारी मांझी व राजेन्द्र मांझी के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। आरोपियों में मृतक का दोस्त साधु मांझी सहित उसके ससुराल के लोग भी शामिल हैं।

