कार्रवाई:मुठभेड़ के बाद महुअरी पहुंची फॉरेंसिक टीम ने लिए सैम्पल, 12 से अधिक पर मामला दर्ज

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नक्सलियों ने दो ग्रामीणों की गोली मारकर की थी हत्या, बाद में कथित नक्सली इन्फॉर्मर भी मारा गया था

बाराचट्टी थाना के महुअरी गांव में शनिवार की रात्रि नक्सलियों के हमले में मारे गए वीरेन्द्र यादव का शव बाराचट्टी लाया गया। अंतिम संस्कार बाराचट्टी प्रखंड कार्यालय के समीप गोखुला नदी में किया गया। इस मौके पर भारी संख्या में वीरेंद्र यादव को चाहने वाले लोग नम आंखों से अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए। पांच वर्षीय पुत्र ने मुखाग्नि दी। ज्ञात हो कि महुअरी गांव में नाच प्रोग्राम के दौरान नक्सलियों ने वीरेंद्र यादव एवं जयराम यादव की गोली मार हत्या कर दी थी, जिसके बाद मौके पर मौजूद कोबरा 205 एवं नक्सलियों के द्वारा लगभग 40 मिनट तक चली मुठभेड़ में 10 लाख के इनामी नक्सली सबजोनल कमांडर आलोक यादव को मार गिराया गया था। गोलीबारी के दौरान तीन लोग घायल हो गए थे। इसमें विकास कुमार उर्फ टाइगर की मौत इलाज के क्रम में पटना में हो गई थी। इस घटनाक्रम को लेकर एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों पर एफआईआर कराई गई है। फोरेंसिक टीम पहुंची महुअरी, खून का सैम्पल लिया : घटना वाले स्थान महुअरी गांव में सोमवार को बाराचट्टी पुलिस, फोरेंसिक की टीम एवं कोबरा 205 के जवान पहुंचे। घटना के संबंध में जानकारी लेकर स्थल पर जांच की एवं बिखरे खून के धब्बे से सैम्पल को उठाया। हालांकि इस मामले में पुलिस पदाधिकारी कुछ भी बोलने से परहेज कर रहे हैं। जिस तरह से नक्सलियों ने वीरेंद्र यादव को घात लगा नाच कार्यक्रम के दौरान महुअरी गांव में हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया, ठीक उसी तरह 11 नवम्बर 2012 को भी एक वारदात हुई थी।

एक और नक्सली के मारे जाने की खबर, इसके भी इन्फॉर्मर होने का संदेह

नक्सली शव को साथ ले गए माओवादी
इधर, वीरेन्द्र और जयराम की हत्या के बाद 10 लाख के इनामी नक्सली आलोक को कोबरा 205 की टीम ने मौके पर ढेर कर दिया था। वहीं एक और नक्सली के मारे जाने की चर्चा जोरों पर है। माना जा रहा है, कि माओवादी उस नक्सली का शव साथ ले जाने में सफल रहे। हालांकि इसकी अधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है।

उचित रणनीति के अभाव में गईं दो की जानें
सोर्स बता रहे कि टाइगर दोहरी भूमिका में रोल निभा रहा था। एक ओर कोबरा तो दूसरी ओर वह नक्सलियों के संपर्क में था। आलोक को बुलाने में उसकी बड़ी भूमिका थी। यदि सुरक्षाबलों की रणनीति बेहतर होती तो आलोक को आराम से मारा जा सकता था। किन्तु इसका अभाव में वीरेन्द्र और जयराम की हत्या कर दी गई।

नक्सलियों के संपर्क में था विकास, कोबरा को भी दे रहा था इनपुट
बाराचटटी का नक्सल प्रभावित महुअरी का इलाका, यहां शनिवार की रात को नक्सलियों ने दो ग्रामीण कथित तौर पर पुलिस मुखबिर वीरेन्द्र यादव और जयराम यादव को कोबरा की मौजूदगी के बीच फायर झोंक कर मौत के आगोश में सुला दिया था। वहीं घटना कर भागने के दौरान कोबरा की टीम ने 10 लाख के इनामी माओवादी आलोक को ढ़ेर कर दिया था। इस घटनाक्रम के बाद कोबरा की ओर से अधिकारिक विज्ञप्ति जारी की गई थी, जिसमें बताया गया था कि तीन और ग्रामीण घायल हुए हैं, जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घायलों में विकास उर्फ टाइगर, राजेन्द्र यादव और विजय के शामिल होने की बात सामने आई थी।

वीरेन्द्र और टाइगर में थी आपसी रंजिश आलोक ने खुद मारने का चैलेंज दिया था
सूत्रों के मुताबिक एक कड़ी यह भी सामने आ रही है, कि वीरेन्द्र यादव और टाइगर में आपसी रंजिश थी। वीरेन्द्र यादव की पहुंच नक्सलियों के खिलाफ इनपुट देने के कारण ऊपर तक के अधिकारियों तक थी। यह बात विकास उर्फ टाइगर को खलती थी और वह भी वीरेन्द्र के रूतबे तक पहुंचना चाहता था। कांड के कई पहलू अब भी अस्पष्ट और सुलझे हुए सामने नहीं आए हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण सोर्स यह भी बता रहे कि इनामी माओवादी आलोक और वीरेन्द्र यादव के बीच मोबाइल पर नोंक-झोंक भी विगत महीने हुई थी, जिसके बाद नक्सली आलोक ने उसे खुद मारने का चैलेंज दिया था।

