कार्रवाई:11 अवैध आरा मशीनों को वन विभाग ने किया ध्वस्त

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • 20 लाख मूल्य की जंगली लकड़ियां भी जब्त

जिले के वजीरगंज व फतेहपुर में वर्षो से चल रहे अवैध आरा मशीनों को वन विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को विशेष अभियान चलाकर ध्वस्त कर दिया है। करीब 11 अवैध आरा मशीनों पर कार्रवाई हुई है। इस कार्रवाई में लगभग 20 लाख रुपए मूल्य के जंगली लकड़ियों का बोटा भी जब्त किया गया है, साथ ही सभी 11 आरा मशीन चालकों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। जिला वन प्रमंडल पदाधिकारी अभिषेक कुमार ने बताया कि बिहार काष्ठ चिरान अधिनियम 1990 के तहत कार्रवाई हुई है। इसके तहत आरा मशीन परिसर में लगे ईजन, हाथी, पटरा, जंगली लकड़ियों का बोटा आदि जब्त किया गया है। करीब 14 ट्रैक्टर जंगली लकड़ियों का बोटा हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ माह पूर्व भी फतेहपुर क्षेत्र में अवैध आरा मशीन चालकों पर कार्रवाई की गई थी, लेकिन कुछ आदतन अपराधियों द्वारा पुनः आरा मशीन को चालू कर वनों की कटाई धड़ल्ले से की जाने की सूचना मिली थी। इसी सूचना विभाग ने कार्रवाई की है।

वारंट निकाल गिरफ्तारी की होगी कार्रवाई
डीएफओ ने बताया कि सभी 11 अवैध आरा मशीन चालकों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। इसमें वन अपराधी नरेश यादव ग्राम भांवरी खुर्द फतेहपुर के खिलाफ वारंट निकलवा कर गिरफ्तारी की कार्रवाई की जाएगी ताकि वनों की रक्षा हो सके। इस कार्रवाई में भारतीय वन सेवा के प्रशिक्षु पदाधिकारी श्री रामसुंदर, वनों के क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी मनोज कुमार, वन कर्मी व पुलिस कर्मी मौजूद थे।

