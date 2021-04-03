पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • From 6 February, The Front Line Worker Will Be Vaccinated, Registration On The Kovin App Continues

टीकाकरण:6 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को लगेगा टीका, कोविन एप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुरूवार तक 67 प्रतिशत हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का हो चुका टीकाकरण

हेल्थ केयर वर्करों को टीका लगाने का काम अंतिम चरण में है। इसके बाद फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को कोविड 19 का टीका दिया जाएगा। हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का टीकाकरण में गया जिला प्रशासन काफी हद तक सफल रहा है। गुरूवार तक 67 प्रतिशत हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का टीकाकरण कर लिया गया था।

अगले तय दिनों तक इन्हें टीका दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में टीकाकरण की रफ्तार बढ़ेगी और हेल्थ केयर वर्करों के टीकाकरण का प्रतिशत 80 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा जा सकता है। वहीं 6 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को भी टीकाकरण की शुरूआत कर दी जाएगी। इस संबंध में डीआईओ सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद चौधरी ने बताया कि फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कोविन ऐप पर किया जा रहा है। फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का टीकाकरण 6 फरवरी यानि शनिवार से शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। कोविड 19 वैक्सीनेशन का अभियान गया जिले में काफी सफल रहा है।

पहले फेज में साढ़े उन्नीस हजार हेल्थ केयर वर्करों को टीका दिए जाने का लक्ष्य था। लक्ष्य के मुताबिक वैक्सीनेशन सफल हुआ है। अब तक 67 प्रतिशत हेल्थ केयर वर्करों को टीका दिया जा चुका है। तय दिनों में यह प्रतिशत और भी ज्यादा बढ़ेगा।

