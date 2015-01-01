पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा शुरू:ब्रह्माकाल से विष्णुपद की देखरेख और पूजा-अर्चना कर रहे हैं गयापाल

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • धार्मिक न्यास बोर्ड के हवाले मंदिर करने पर पंडा समाज नाराज
  • प्रबंधकारिणी समिति ने कहा- विष्णुपद एक वेदी मुख्यत:श्राद्ध के लिए पहचान

विष्णुपद मुख्यत: एक वेदी है। श्राद्ध के लिए ही इसकी पहचान है। देश के साथ-साथ विदेशों में भी पितृतीर्थ स्थल के रूप में इसकी ख्याति है। गयासुर राक्षस द्वारा मांगें गए वरदान के बाद विष्णुचरण पर एक पिंड की परंपरा सदियों से चली आ रही है। वर्ष 1760 के करीब राजमाता अहिल्याबाई ने इस वेदी का जीर्णोद्धार किया। इसके बाद मंदिर के रूप में इसकी पहचान बनी।

साक्षात् भगवान विष्णु का चरण होने से दर्शन व पूजन की पद्धति बढ़ती गई। ये बातें मंगलवार को विष्णुपद प्रबंधकारिणी समिति के सचिव गजाधरलाल पाठक व सदस्य शंभु लाल विट्‌ठल ने गया न्यायालय द्वारा विष्णुपद का प्रबंधन धार्मिक न्यास बोर्ड को सौंपने के बाद पत्रकारों के बीच कहीं। कहा कि ब्रह्माकाल से इसकी देखरेख गयापाल पंडाें के जिम्मे रहा है। ब्रह्माजी ने 14 कुषा पर 14 गोत्र को रख गयापाल तीर्थपुरोहित की उत्पत्ति की थी, तब से लेकर आज तक भगवान विष्णु की चरण पूजा गयापाल ही कर रहे हैं।

अपने अधिकार के लिए नहीं बैठेंगे शांत
सचिव पाठक ने बताया कि अपने अधिकार के लिए शांत नहीं बैठेगे। हाईकोर्ट से लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे। सरकार तक को घेरेंगे। भूख हड़ताल भी करेंगे, पर अपने अधिकार को नहीं छोड़ेंगे।

न्यायालय में भी लंबे समय से चल रहा था मामला
विष्णुपद मंदिर के प्रबंधन को लेकर न्यायालय में लंबे समय से मामला चल रहा था। सर्वप्रथम 1968 में मंदिर के रखरखाव से जुड़ी शिकायत मिलने पर बिहार राज्य धार्मिक न्यास पर्षद ने न्यास कमेटी का गठन करने के लिए गयापाल पंडा को नोटिस दिया था। 1977 में पुन: अधिसूचना जारी कर न्यास का गठन किया गया।

वर्ष 1992 में पंडा समाज के पक्ष में रहा फैसला
मंदिर के सार्वजनिक घोषित किए जाने के न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद गयापाल पंडों ने फिर न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाया। पुन: सब जज गया के न्यायालय में हकीयतवाद 38/1977 की सुनवाई प्रारंभ हुई। इसमें गयापाल पंडा वादी गण की ओर से 15 गवाह प्रस्तुत किए गए।

