कवायद:विद्यार्थियों के मार्गदर्शन को चलेगा गाइडेंस प्रोग्राम

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • मैट्रिक परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों को शैक्षिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए मिलेगा मार्गदर्शन

34 विषय विशेषज्ञ शिक्षकों की टीम गठित
वर्ष 2021 की मैट्रिक परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए जिले में गया गाइडेंस के नाम से प्रोग्राम चलेगा। इस कार्यक्रम के जरिए शैक्षिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए दसवीं के छात्र-छात्राओं को मार्गदर्शन दिया जाएगा। इसके क्रियान्वयन के लिए 34 विषय विशेषज्ञ शिक्षकों की एक टीम तैयार की गई है। यह शिक्षा विभाग के जिलास्तरीय कार्यालय जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी गया के माध्यमिक शिक्षा संभाग के द्वारा संचालित होने वाला महत्वपूर्ण कार्यक्रम है। जिसमें मैट्रिक के परीक्षार्थियों की सफलता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आवश्यक गाइड लाइन दिया जाएगा। 30 नवंबर को हरिदास सेमिनरी स्कूल में कार्यक्रम के क्रियान्वयन को विचार विमर्श और कार्ययोजना बनाने के लिए बैठक बुलाई गई है। जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी माध्यमिक शिक्षा आनंद कुमार ने इस बाबत संबंधित शिक्षकों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं। सभी को आवश्यक रूप से बैठक में उपस्थित होने को कहा गया है।

चयनित शिक्षकों की टीम तैयार करेगी कंटेंट
टीम के सदस्य आनंददायक तरीके से विद्यार्थियों का मार्गदर्शन करेंगे ताकि उनपर परीक्षा का किसी तरह का दबाव नहीं रहे और बेहतर परिणाम प्राप्त करने की दिशा में अग्रसर रहें। साथ ही बिहार बोर्ड की परीक्षा में जिला का बेहतर प्रदर्शन हो। इस कार्यक्रम की सफलता के लिए जिले के माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों से विषयवार चयनित व अनुमति प्राप्त शिक्षक के मार्गदर्शन में संबंधित विषयों का कंटेंट तैयार किया जाएगा। उसके बाद ऑन लाइन व ऑफ लाइन मोड में विभिन्न सोशल साइट व चैनलों पर उसे प्रसारित किया जाएगा। जिससे विद्यार्थी कहीं से भी इसका लाभ प्राप्त कर सकें। इस कार्यक्रम में मनोवैज्ञानिक पक्ष, स्मार्ट टेक्निक का उपयोग, लेखन कौशल, स्वास्थ्य, समय प्रबंधन परीक्षा के वातावरण में सामान्जन आदि पर विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

टीम में शामिल हैं ये शिक्षक
आकाश अानंद (गणित), संतोष कुमार (गणित), महेश कुमार राम (संस्कृत), देवेंद्र सिंह व प्रमोद कुमार (जिलास्कूल), मुकेश कुमार (सामाजिक विज्ञान), जयंती आचार्य (विज्ञान), राकेश रौशन (विज्ञान), नरेंद्र कुमार (गणित), राकेश कुमार (विज्ञान), निरंजन कुमार निराला (विज्ञान), ब्रजेश कुमार (गणित), ममता कुमारी (अंग्रेजी), सुधा रानी सिंह (हिंदी), अर्चना कुमारी (विज्ञान), मो. जहांगीर आलम (अंग्रेजी), पीपी प्रियदर्शी (विज्ञान), सुषमा कुमारी (हिंदी) आदि विषय विशेषज्ञ शिक्षकों का चयन किया गया है।

