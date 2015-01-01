पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लंबी चली खींचतान:शुरू में बढ़त बनाकर अंतिम में पिछड़ते चले गए भाजपा के हरि मांझी, राजद के कुमार सर्वजीत को 4708 वोट से मिली जीत

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजद प्रत्याशी के घर जश्न का माहौल।
  • बोधगया व अतरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद के प्रत्याशियों ने मारी माजी, पोस्टल बैलेट में भी राजद को मिले भाजपा से अधिक वोट
  • 2560 मतदाताओं ने नोटा का बटन दबाया, अपने प्रत्याशियों की जीत के बाद समर्थकों ने जमकर मनाया जश्न, खूब उड़ाए अबीर-गुलाल

जगजीवन कॉलेज में बोधगया और अतरी विधानसभा का मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया था। इस दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद के प्रत्याशी विजयी रहे। बोधगया 229 विधानसभा क्षेत्र के भाजपा के प्रत्याशी हरि मांझी शुरू से लगातार कई राउंड में बढ़त बनाकर अंतिम में पिछड़ते चले गए। फर्स्ट राउंड में हरि मांझी को 3142, राजद प्रत्याशी कुमार सर्वजीत को 2391 वोट और रालोसपा के अजय पासवान को 437 वोट मिले। 17वें राउंड में भाजपा को 46444 और राजद को 42979 मिले। उसके बाद मैदान में चहलकदमी कर रहे भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्री मांझी से जब संभावित जीत के बारे में पत्रकारों ने पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि अभी कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता है, लेकिन आप लोगों को मिठाई जरूर खिलाएंगे। उसके बाद काउंटिंग हॉल की तरफ चलते बने। फिर बहुत कम वोट से राजद आगे हो गया। 27वें राउंड में भाजपा को राजद से सिर्फ 724 वोट अधिक था। उसके बाद राजद प्रत्याशी का वोट बढ़ने लगा। अंतिम व 34 राउंड में राजद प्रत्याशी को 80196 आैर भाजपा को 75921 वोट मिले। उसके बाद पोस्टल बैलेट के मतों को जोड़ने के बाद राजद को कुल 80926 वोट और भाजपा को 76218 वोट प्राप्त हुए। राजद के प्रत्याशी 4708 वाेट से विजयी रहे। राजद को पोस्टल बैलेट से 730 जबकि भाजपा को 297 वोट मिले। यहां तीसरे स्थान पर रालोसपा रहा।

कुमार सर्वजीत ने कहा- यह जनता की जीत है
राजद प्रत्याशी कुमार सर्वजीत ने अपनी जीत पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि यह जनता व कार्यकर्ताओं की जीत है। कहा कि वे कोरोना से संक्रमित होने के चलते कहीं गए भी नहीं लेकिन कार्यकर्ताओं ने खूब मेहनत की। उन्होंने वोट देने वाले और नहीं देने वाले दोनों मतदाताओं के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया और कहा कि वे सबों का विकास करेंगे। उन्होंने लालू यादव और तेजस्वी यादव के प्रति भी आभार व्यक्त किया।

मीडिया सेंटर में काउंटिंग एजेंटों का लगा रहा जमावड़ा
मतगणना केंद्र के कैंपस में बनाए मीडिया सेंटर में विभिन्न दलों के काउंटिंग एजेंटो का जमावड़ा लगा रहा। अधिकारियों के द्वारा बार-बार हटाने के बाद भी वे लोग वहां लगाए गए एलसीडी टीवी में राज्यभर से आ रहे रूझान को देखते रहे। इस दौरान मीडियाकर्मियों को काफी असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ा। इधर, विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर शेरघाटी में दिन भर चर्चाओं का दौर चलता रहा। बाजारों में दुकानों में लगे टीवी सेटों पर चुनावी परिणाम देखने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ रही।

पहले राउंड से लगातार बीजेपी की थी बढ़त, फिर अचानक तख्ता पलटा

बोधगया | राजद प्रत्याशी कुमार सर्वजीत लगातार दूसरी बार बोधगया विधानसभा सीट पर विजय प्राप्त कर उस मिथक को तोड़ा, जिसके तहत कोई भी लगातार दूसरी बार जीत हासिल नहीं कर सका है। उन्होंने भाजपा के हरि मांझी को 4708 वोटों से हराया। हालांकि कुमार सर्वजीत आराम से जीत हासिल नहीं किए। मतगणना के पहले राउंड से लगातार बीजेपी बढ़त बनाए हुई थी। 23वेंराउंड में भाजपा 2615 वोट से आगे था। इसके बाद वोटों की बढ़त घटती गई और अंततः राजद के कुमार सर्वजीत चुनाव जीत गए।
हालांकि कुमार सर्वजीत की जीत का मार्जिन 2015 चुनाव की तुलना में काफी घट गया। 2015 में उन्होंने उक्त सीट पर 30473 वोट के मार्जिन से जीत हासिल किया था। कुमार सर्वजीत इससे पहले 2009 के उपचुनाव में लोजपा के टिकट से बोधगया सीट जीते थे और 2010 चुनाव भाजपा के श्यामदेव पासवान से हार गए थे।

जगजीवन कॉलेज के मीडिया सेंटर में काउंटिंग एजेंटों की भीड़।

भाजपा की हार के कई कारण
भाजपा की हार में जदयू के साथ समन्वय की कमी के साथ भाजपा के कुछ सिपहसलारों की भीतरघात भी रही है। हरि मांझी पहले भी चार साल विधायक व 10 साल सांसद रहें, इसलिए उनका विरोध था। भाजपा से अन्य प्रत्याशी उतारे जाने पर जीत की संभावना थी।

मतदान 2020
मतदाता 303536
वोट पड़े 57.19 फीसदी
कुमार सर्वजीत-राजद वोट 80926
हरि मांझी-भाजपा वोट 76218
मतदान 2015
वोटर 288981
मतदान 165409
वोट पड़े 57 फीसदी
कुमार सर्वजीत राजद 82656
श्यामदेव पासवान भाजपा 52183

