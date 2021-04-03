पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:हेल्थ वर्कर को दो दिन का मौका, वैक्सीन नहीं ली तो वेतन बंद कर होगी कार्रवाई

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन लेने से इनकार करने पर देना होगा लिखित आवेदन

जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक सिंह की अध्यक्षता में कोविड-19 टीकाकरण से संबंधित बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें गया जिले में सफलतापूर्वक टीकाकरण अभियान को और अधिक प्रभावी तरीके से आयोजित करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

बैठक में जिला पदाधिकारी ने स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया कि जो भी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी यथा चिकित्सक, स्वास्थ्य वर्कर, आईसीडीएस के पदाधिकारी-कर्मी यथा सीडीपीओ, महिला पर्यवेक्षक, सेविका-सहायिका, जिन्होंने अभी तक टीका नहीं लिया है, वे अगले 2 दिनों में टीका लगवाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। यदि कोई टीका नहीं लगवाता है, तो उन्हें दूसरा मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा और उनका वेतन तत्काल बन्द करते हुए विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जिलाधिकारी ने जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी, आईसीडीएस को निदेश दिया कि आज ही सभी बाल विकास परियोजना पदाधिकारी के साथ बैठक कर स्वयं एवं अपने अधीनस्थ महिला पर्यवेक्षक, सेविका-सहायिका को टीका लगाने हेतु प्रेरित करें और दो दिन के अंदर सभी का टीका लगवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

यदि कोई टीका लेने को मना करे तो उनसे लिखित में देना होगा। टीकाकरण से संबंधित जानकारी प्राप्त करने हेतु 1095 नंबर पर कॉल कर सकते हैं। बैठक में सिविल सर्जन कमल किशोर राय, अपर समाहर्ता मनोज कुमार, डीपीएम स्वास्थ्य निलेश कुमार, जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी, आईसीडीएस, जिला पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी सहित अन्य संबंधित पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ग्रामीण चिकित्सक ने टीका नहीं लिया और कोविड-19 का हुआ प्रसार तो होगी अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई

ज़िला पदाधिकारी गया अभिषेक सिंह के निर्देशानुसार सभी ग्रामीण चिकित्सक से अपील की गई है कि अपने प्रखंड अंतर्गत प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र/सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में दिनांक 05 फरवरी 2021 तक निश्चित रूप से कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण कराना सुनिश्चित करें।

यदि आपके द्वारा कोविड-19 का टीका नहीं लेने के कारण अन्य ग्रामीण जनता को कोविड प्रसार की सूचना प्राप्त होती है तो आपके विरुद्ध कड़ी अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ज़िला पदाधिकारी ने सभी ग्रामीण चिकित्सक को निर्देश दिया है कि 05 फरवरी 2021 तक शत प्रतिशत कोविड 19 का टीका लगवाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे, ताकि आमजन में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को रोकी जा सके।

