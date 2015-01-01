पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैशन स्टार्टअप:बिहार की हूं, बिहार के लिए ही कुछ करूं, यह सोच दिल्ली से पटना लौटी

राजीव कुमार | गया2 दिन पहले
  • पटना की मनीषा ने शुरू किया टिकली फैशन लेबल स्टार्टअप, कंटेम्पररी और ट्रेडिशनल हस्तशिल्प के फ्यूजन से डिजाइन हो रहे परिधान
  • डिजाइनिंग में मधुबनी और जरदोजी शिल्प का हो रहा इस्तेमाल

दिल्ली में लाइमरोड व क्राफ्टली जैसे फैशन ब्रांड में काम करते हुए लगा, कुछ खुद के लिए व अपने शहर के लिए करूं। हालांकि बिहार में अभी भी फैशन डिजाइनिंग का डिमांड नहीं है, फिर भी लगा प्रयास से ही तो सफलता मिलती है। बस यह सोचते ही, सबकुछ समेट कर पटना लौटी और खुद का ब्रांड बनाने के लिए स्टार्टअप की शुरूआत की।

बिहार की हूं, बिहार के लिए ही कुछ कर रही हूं, यह संतुष्टि है। पटना के प्रेम कुमार व अमिता कुमारी गुप्ता की बेटी मनीषा ने उक्त बातें कही। टिकली फैशन लेबल फैशन डिजाइनिंग का एक स्टार्टअप है, जिसे पटना की मनीषा ने शुरू की है। मशीन के बदले हस्तशिल्प पर ध्यान केंद्रीत किया गया है और कस्टमर खुद की डिजाइन पर भी अपने फैब्रिक पर डिजाइन करवा सकता है।

मनीषा निफ्ट हैदराबाद की 2016 की पासआउट है। वह कहती है, बिहार के लिए कुछ करने की इच्छा जगी। बस इसी वजह वह पटना वापस लौटी और खुद का स्टार्टअप शुरू किया। वह कहती है बिहार में कला की परंपरा रही है, जिसे हाथों से बखूबी उभारा जा सकता है।

फैब्रिक पर मधुबनी और जरदोजी का काम हाथों से स्टूडियो में ही करवाया जाता है। इससे ग्राहकों को संतुष्टि भी मिली है। वह कहती हैं, बचपन से ही फैशन डिजाइनिंग में कुछ अलग करने की इच्छा थी। बस इसी वजह बिहार वापस लौटी और इस क्षेत्र में सूबे का नाम रौशन करने को काम कर रही हूं।
विदेश में भी लेबल टिकली का दिखा जलवा
थाईलैंड में हुए सुपर माॅडल इंटरनेशनल 2020 में भारतीय माॅडल आरोही श्रीवास्तव ने पटना की टिकली फैशन लेबल की डिजाइन कपड़े को पहनी। इसके अलावा पटना में हुए फोटो वीडियो एक्सपो के दौरान रनवे वीक फैशन शो में भी इनकी डिजाइन कपड़ों को पहनकर माॅडलों ने रैंप पर बखूबी वाॅक किया। कई मौकों पर इनके डिजाइन कपड़ों पर माॅडल ने रैंप पर वाॅक किया।

सौंदर्यशास्त्र उभारने की कोशिश
लेबल टिकली बिहार की संस्कृति, इतिहास और परंपरा के सौंदर्यशास्त्र को उभारता है। फैशन की दुनिया में हर पल बदलाव है, लेकिन परंपरागत परिधान सर्वकालिक है। हस्तशिल्प से तैयार कपड़ों की गुणवत्ता बेहतर होती है और डिजाइन व टेक्सचर हर दौर के ट्रेंड में मौजूद रहता है। -मनीषा, फैशन डिजाइनर

नए सिरे से काम शुरू करना सकारात्मक पहल
अच्छे ब्रांड को छोड़ अपने राज्य वापस लौटकर काम नए सिरे से शुरू करना सकारात्मक पहल है। मनीषा से अन्य लोगों को एक शिक्षा मिलेगी कि अपने राज्य को कुछ दूं। राज्य आगे बढ़े। अन्यथा लोग अपने काम के लिए बिहारी होकर सूबे को ही छोड़ अन्य राज्य में बस जाते हैं। -रंजन मिस्त्री, सोशल आंत्रप्रेन्योर

