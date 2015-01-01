पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बर्फबारी का असर: गया में ठंड ने तोड़ा 5 साल का रिकॉर्ड

गया7 घंटे पहले
शाम में फिर छाए आसमान में बादल।
  • 24 घंटे में सूबे में सबसे ठंडा शहर रहा गया
  • नवंबर 2014 के बाद नवंबर 2020 में पड़ रही है काफी अधिक ठंड, हवा में नमी भी बढ़ी

पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी का असर गया के मौसम पर पड़ा है। रविवार को ठंड ने पिछले पांच साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। नवंबर 2014 के बाद नवंबर 2020 में काफी अधिक ठंड पड़ रही है। पिछले 24 घंटों में सूबे में भी सबसे ठंडा शहर गया है।

मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार आसमान में बादलों के छंटने के कारण न्यूनतम पारा में गिरावट आयी है। अब नवंबर माह तक न्यूनतम पारा इसी के आसपास रहेगा, हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव की संभावना है। तापमान की बात करें तो रविवार को गया का अधिकतम तापमान 25.4 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 8.8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। नमी सुबह में 68 फीसदी तो शाम में 47 फीसदी दर्ज की गई। वहीं शनिवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 26.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 13.7 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था।

न्यूनतम पारा सामान्य से चार डिग्री और अधिकतम पारा सामान्य से दो डिग्री नीचे खिसका

8.8 डिग्री रहा गया का न्यूनतम तापमान
रविवार को सूबे का सबसे ठंडा शहर गया रहा। मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पटना का न्यूनतम पारा 10.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस, रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। वहीं गया का न्यूनतम पारा 8.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। मौसम विभाग के अधिकारियों की माने तो नवंबर माह में अब न्यूनतम पारा इसी के आसपास ही रहेगा।

24 घंटे में पांच डिग्री नीचे लुढ़का न्यूनतम पारा
गया जिले में पिछले 24 घंटे में न्यूनतम पारे में जबर्दस्त गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। जिले में आसमान से बादलों के छंटने के बाद न्यूनतम पारा पांच डिग्री नीचे खिसक है। शनिवार को जहां गया का न्यूनतम पारा 13.7 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। वहीं रविवार को 8.8 डिग्री न्यूनतम पारा पहुंच गया है।

