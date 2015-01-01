पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:शेरघाटी में किसान को दिनदहाड़े सरपंच के भाई ने मारी गोली, दो गिरफ्तार

गया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेरघाटी के रानीचक की घटना, पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर की फायरिंग
  • खेत के पास घात लगाकर बैठे थे सभी आरोपित

शेरघाटी के रानीचक में रविवार की सुबह पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर खलिहान में धान की दौनी कर रहे एक किसान को चांपी पंचायत के सरपंच के भाई ने जान से मारने की नीयत से गोली मार दी। हमले में ट्रैक्टर से धान की दौनी कर रहे किसान राकेश सिंह घायल हो गए। सुबह-सुबह गांव में गोली चलने की घटना से अफरातफरी मच गई।
ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जुटने के पहले ही आरोपी भाग निकलने में सफल हो गया। ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने घायल को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए गया मगध मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।
सरपंच समेत दो पकड़ाए, गोली मारने वाला हो गया फरार
इधर पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपित के भाई सरपंच रामप्रवेश दास सहित दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार समदा निवासी राकेश सिंह रानीचक गांव स्थित खलिहान में ट्रैक्टर से धान की दौनी कर रहे थे। इस बीच बगल में रह रहे सरपंच रामप्रवेश दास का भाई ओमप्रकाश दास आया और देखते ही देखते ही गोली चला दी। हालांकि इस दौरान वे खतरे को भांप गए, उन्होंने गोली से बचने की कोशिश की। इसके कारण उनके बांह में गोली लगी।

पूर्व से रंजिश के कारण घटना, अक्टूबर में हुआ था केस
वहीं घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों और परिजनों की मदद से घायल को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। एसएचओ अरविंद कुमार ने बताया कि मामले में चांपी पंचायत के सरपंच व रानीचक निवासी रामप्रवेश दास और जयमंगल दास को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, जबकि अन्य को गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। घटना का कारण पूर्व से चला आ रहा रंजिश बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक आरोपी और पीड़ित परिवार में पूर्व से आपसी रंजिश थी।

पुलिस की निष्क्रियता बनी घटना का कारण
इस मामले में बीते 27 अक्टूबर को शेरघाटी थाना में मुकदमा भी दर्ज किया गया था, जिसमें घायल को आरोपी बनाया गया था। बताया जाता है कि यदि पहले के मुकदमा में पुलिस कार्रवाई करती तो आज ऐसी हालत उत्पन्न नहीं होती। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई में जुटी है। इधर, सरपंच समेत दो की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने पूछताछ की।

फरार मुख्य आरोपित को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी
वहीं किसान को गोली मारकर घायल कर देने के बाद फरार मुख्य आरोपित सरपंच के भाई ओम प्रकाश दास को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने छापेमारी तेज कर दी है। फिलहाल कई स्थानों पर छापेमारी करने के बावजूद पुलिस को सफलता नहीं मिल सकी है। वहीं इस तरह की दिनदहाड़े हुई घटना से लोगों में दहशत भी व्याप्त हो गया।

