उड़ान:गया-दिल्ली रूट पर 13 नवंबर से इंडिगो एयरलाइंस की हरदिन होगी उड़ान

गया3 घंटे पहले
गया एयरपोर्ट से 08 अक्टूबर से डोमेस्टिक उड़ानों की अनुमति मिल गई है। इसी दिन से इंडिगो की दिल्ली रूट पर सीधी उड़ान की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। अभी उक्त उड़ान सप्ताह में तीन दिन मंगलवार, गुरुवार और शनिवार को है, जो 13 नवंबर से दैनिक होने जा रही है। उड़ान संख्या 6ई416/6ई418 दिल्ली से 12ः35 पर टेक ऑफ कर गया एयरपोर्ट पर 14ः10 पर लैंड कर रही है। गया से वापसी उड़ान 14ः45 बजे है और 16ः25 पर दिल्ली पहुंचेगी। एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर दिलीप कुमार ने बताया कि अगले शड्यूल बदलाव तक प्रत्येक रविवार को दिल्ली के लिए इंडिगो की दो उड़ानें ऑपरेट होंगी। इसके अलावा कोलकाता-गया-वाराणसी और वाराणसी-गया-कोलकाता के पुराने रूट पर भी फ्लाईट ऑपरेट करने की स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी गई है। संभावना है कि स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद पहले से संचालित कोलकाता-गया और गया-वाराणसी रूट पर फ्लाईट शुरू होंगी। इंडिगो की बेंगलुरू उड़ान के लिए भी एनओसी मिल चुका है। एयर इंडिया की डोमेस्टिक दिल्ली-गया-वाराणसी-दिल्ली रूट पर भी उड़ान शुरू होंगी।

गया एयरपोर्ट से प्रमुख शहरों के लिए सीधी उड़ान की उठी मांग

दरभंगा की तर्ज पर गया एयरपोर्ट से देश के प्रमुख शहरों के लिए सीधी उड़ान सेवा की मांग की गई। सेंट्रल बिहार चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सह व्यवसायी डीके जैन ने कहा कि स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि के प्रयास से दरभंगा से दिल्ली व बैंगलुरू के लिए सीधी हवाई सेवा शुरु की गई है। गया हवाई अड्डा से भी ऐसी सुविधा हो इसके लिए स्थानीय व जिले के आसपास के एमपी को प्रयास करना चाहिए।

कोलकाता के लिए शुरू की गई फ्लाइट
भूटान की ड्रूक एयरवेज ने एयर बबल एग्रीमेंट के तहत 13 नवंबर से पारो-कोलकाता फ्लाइट शुरू कर रही है। उक्त फ्लाइट 13, 20 व 27 नवंबर, 04 दिसंबर, 11, 18 व 25 दिसंबर को आॅपरेट होगी। फ्लाइट संख्या केबी 210 पारो से 08ः00 बजे उड़ान भरेगी और 09ः10 बजे कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करेगी।

ऑपरेट होती हंै छह इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स
लाॅकडाउन के कारण गया से संचालित इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स बंद हैं। छह इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स ऑपरेट होती है। भूटान, म्यांमार व थाइलैंड के लिए इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स ऑपरेट होती है। दूसरी ओर म्यांमार के लिए एयर इंडिया के अलावा म्यांमार एयर इंटरनेशनल व म्यांमार नेशनल एयरवेज उड़ान उपलब्ध करा रही है।

लाॅकडाउन के दौरान वंदे भारत मिशन जारी
वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत गया एयरपोर्ट पर अभी तक लगभग 24 हजार अप्रवासी को विदेशों से वापस लाया गया है। 11 देशों से 14 एयरलाइंस से अप्रवासी लाए गए। बांगलादेश, किर्गिस्तान, कुवैत, ओमान, कतर, रूस, श्रीलंका, सउदी अरब, इंगलैंड, उक्रेन व यूएई के 16 एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान संचालित हो रही है।

