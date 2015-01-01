पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:गया-मुंबई रूट पर इंडिगो की 25 से शुरू होंगी उड़ानें

गया8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गया एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के अलावा अन्य डोमेस्टिक शहरों के लिए सीधी उड़ान की चिरप्रतिक्षित मांग एक-एक कर पूरी होती दिख रही है। इंडिगो ने इसके लिए पहल की है। 25 दिसंबर से मुंबई-गया-मुंबई की सीधी उड़ान शुरू होने जा रही है। इंडिगो के गया एयरपोर्ट स्टेशन मैनेजर हुसैन कुरैशी ने बताया कि यह उड़ान सप्ताह में चार दिन होगी।

सोमवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार और रविवार को मुंबई-गया उड़ान सेवा उपलब्ध होगी। फ्लाइट संख्या 6 ई 656 मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से 8ः30 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी और पूर्वाह्न 11ः00 बजे गया एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करेगी। गया एयरपोर्ट से वापसी फ्लाइट संख्या 6 ई 657 अपराह्न 12ः00 बजे टेक ऑफ करेगी और 14ः05 बजे मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करेगी। यात्रा पर 02 घंटा 05 मिनट समय लगेगा। इसके शुरू होने से गया सहित आसपास के शहरों के लोगों को सुविधा होगी। इसके अलावा टूरिज्म सेक्टर और बिजनेस को भी लाभ होगा।

दिल्ली रूट पर दैनिक उड़ान
अनलाॅक के तहत दिल्ली की इंडिगो की फ्लाइट 08 अक्टूबर से सप्ताह में तीन दिन शुरू हुई थी। लेकिन डिमांड को देखते हुए 13 नवंबर से दैनिक एक फ्लाइट व रविवार को दो फ्लाइट की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रखी है। इंडिगो की उड़ान संख्या 6ई416/6ई418 दिल्ली से 12ः35 पर टेक ऑफ कर गया एयरपोर्ट पर 14ः10 पर लैंड कर रही है। गया से वापसी उड़ान 14ः45 बजे है और 16ः25 पर दिल्ली पहुंचती है। जबकि लाॅक डाउन के पहले एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली-गया-वाराणसी-दिल्ली रूट पर सेवा उपलब्ध थी। अबतक एयर इंडिया ने अपनी उक्त सेवा फिर से शुरू नहीं की है।
बेंगलुरू रूट पर शुरू होगी फ्लाइट
इंडिगो की बेंगलुरू उड़ान के लिए भी एनओसी मिल चुका है। श्री कुरैशी ने बताया कि 2021 में जनवरी-फरवरी में इसके शुरू होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा कोलकाता-गया-वाराणसी और वाराणसी-गया-कोलकाता के पुराने रूट पर भी फ्लाइट ऑपरेट करने की स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी गई है। संभावना है कि स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद पहले से संचालित कोलकाता-गया और गया-वाराणसी रूट पर फ्लाइट शुरू होगी।

फ्लाइट शुरू होने से डोमेस्टिक टूरिज्म के नए अवसर बढ़ेंगे
^मुंबई-गया रूट पर फ्लाइट शुरू होने से डोमेस्टिक टूरिज्म के नए अवसर बढ़ेंगे। लाॅक डाउन से डोमेस्टिक टूरिज्म बढ़ाना है, जिससे टूरिज्म व हाॅस्पिटलिटी सेक्टर को राहत मिलेगी। इसके अलावा गया के साथ व्यवसायिक अवसर भी बढ़ने की संभावना है। -सुरेश सिंह, अध्यक्ष, ट्रैवेल एसोसिएशन, बोधगया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें