परिचालन:इंटरसिटी स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन 30 तक होगा

गया4 घंटे पहले
पटना-भभुआ रोड वाया गया समेत विभिन्न रूटों पर चल रही इंटरसिटी स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन अब 30 नवंबर तक होगा। यात्रियों की सुविधा को पूर्व मध्य रेल द्वारा स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलायी जा रही है। पहले इन ट्रेनों का परिचालन 31 अक्टूबर तक होना था। लेकिन अब परिचालन तिथि को 30 नवंबर तक विस्तारित कर दिया गया है। मुख्य जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने यह जानकारी दी है। इन स्पेशल ट्रेनों की सभी सीटें आरक्षित हैं। यात्रा के दौरान यात्रियों को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन और सैनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करना होगा।

दो दर्जन से अधिक स्टेशनों पर रूक रही स्पेशल ट्रेन
3.03243/3244 पटना-भभुआ रोड-पटना स्पेशल (वाया गया) - यह ट्रेन 13243/13244 पटना-भभुआ रोड-पटना इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के समय-सारणी, कोचों के संयोजन और परिचालन दिन के अनुसार परिचालित की जा रही है। यह स्पेशल ट्रेन अप व डाउन दिशा में पुनपुन, पोठही, नदवां, तरेगना, नदौल, जहानाबाद, टेहटा, मकदूमपुर गया, बेला, गया, काष्ठा, परैया, गुरारू, इस्माइलपुर, रफीगंज, जाखिम, फेसर, अनुग्रह नारायण रोड, सोननगर, डेहरी आॅन सोन, सासाराम, कुदरा स्टेशनों पर रूक रही है।

