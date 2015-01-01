पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:6195 संदिग्धों की जांच में 11 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • 6786 मरीज स्वस्थ, अब भी 98% रिकवरी रेट

गया जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट 98 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच चुका है। जिले में अब तक कुल 6786 मरीज मिले हैं, जिसमें 60 की जिंदगी कोरोना ने छीन ली। फिलहाल सर्द मौसम है और त्योहारी का सीजन भी अभी-अभी समाप्त हुआ है। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका जताई गई है और अलर्ट घोषित किया गया है। कोरोना के किसी नए लहर को रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने अभियान भी शुरू कर दिया है। वैसे ठंड के मौसम के बीच यह जरूरी है, कि कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन किया जाए, ताकि जिले में कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई जीत सकें।
सोमवार को करीब 7 हजार सैंपलिंग तो मंगलवार को इससे कम हुए
मंगलवार को गया जिले में 6195 की सैंपलिंग की गई, जिसमें से 11 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक रैपिड एंटीजन किट से 5369 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें 08 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इसी प्रकार ट्रूनैट से 125 की जांच में शून्य और 701 लोगों की आरटीपीसीआर जांच में 03 मरीज मिले। इस प्रकार कुल 6195 लोगों की जांच में 11 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए हैं।

