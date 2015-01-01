पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस्तीफा:जीतनराम मांझी को भी शपथ ग्रहण के 24 घंटे के भीतर देना पड़ा था इस्तीफा

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • बीएड डिग्री घोटाला में हुई थी प्राथमिकी, जयप्रकाश भी थे नामजद आरोपित

बात वर्ष 2005 की है। नीतीश कुमार मुख्यमंत्री बने थे। उनके पास जीतनराम मांझी ने भी कैबिनेट मंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली थी। 26 नवंबर 2005 को शपथ ग्रहण हुआ और दूसरे रोज यानी 27 नवंबर को जीतनराम मांझी से मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने इस्तीफा मांग लिया था। उनके शपथ ग्रहण के बाद एक एफआईआर में नामजद होने के कारण श्री मांझी से इस्तीफा मांग लिया गया था। जीतनराम मांझी इसके पूर्व राबड़ी देवी सरकार में शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री थे। इनके ऊपर आरोप लगा था कि उन्होंने फर्जी बीएड डिग्री कॉलेजों काे मान्यता दे दी थी।

बाद में इस मामले में उस समय जीतनराम मांझी के कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव को भी नामजद आरोपित बनाया गया था। अदालत से इस मुकदमा में बरी होने के बाद वर्ष 2008 में जीतनराम मांझी को पुन: नीतीश कुमार के कैबिनेट में जगह मिली थी। शिक्षा मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी के इस्तीफा में देरी को जीतनराम मांझी के तत्काल इस्तीफा का हवाला भी दिया जा रहा है।

