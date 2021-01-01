पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर वार में सुस्ती:कोविड-19 के टीके से चूके तो नहीं मिलेगा तीसरा मौका, 10 % वेस्टेज के बीच 50% का लक्ष्य पूरा

गया36 मिनट पहले
  • शुक्रवार को बेहद कम लोगों ने वैक्सीनेशन कराया, इस दिन टीका लेने वालों की संख्या सिर्फ 20 रही

कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन हो रहा है। किन्तु यहां रोजाना टीकाकरण के बीच शुक्रवार को बेहद कम लोगों ने वैक्सीनेशन कराया। इस दिन टीका लेने वालों की संख्या सिर्फ 20 रही। गनीमत रही, कि वैक्सीन की वाइल वेस्ट नहीं हुई।

कोविड 19 का टीकाकरण के लिए संबंधित लोगों को मैसेज भेजा जा रहा है या मोबाइल के माध्यम से सूचना एसएमएस भेजी जा रही है। इसके बाद भी जो लोग नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। उन्हें दो और मौके दिए जा रहे हैं, ताकि वे अपना वैक्सीनेशन कराएं। यदि दो बार संबंधित व्यक्ति वैक्सीन लगवाने को सेंटर पर नहीं पहुंचता है, तो दो मौका चूकने के बाद उसके पास वैक्सीनेशन करवाने का तीसरा मौका नहीं होगा।
ऐसे समझें, कैसे वेस्टेज हो जाती है बेशकीमती वैक्सीन
वहीं वैक्सीनेशन के लिए जो लोग नहीं पहुंच रहे, उनके कारण दस प्रतिशत वैक्सीन वेस्टेज यानि बेकार हो चुके हैं। बता दें कि कोविशील्ड की एक वाइल में 5 एमएल का डोज होता है, जिसे दस लोगों को देना होता है। 0.5 एमएल से एक व्यक्ति का वैक्सीनेशन किया जाता है।

एक वाइल खुलने के बाद यदि उसमें से तीन को ही वैक्सीन लगती है, तो शेष सात लोगों के वैक्सीनेशन की डोज बर्बाद हो जाती है। चूंकि एक बार वैक्सीन की वाइल खुलने के बाद चार से पांच घंटे के अंतराल में ही उसका उपयोग करना होता है, नहीं होने पर वह वेस्टेज हो जाता है। ऐसा तकरीबन अपवाद को छोड़ हर सेंटर पर देखने को मिल रहा है।
औसत 50 प्रतिशत का लक्ष्य पूरा
डीआईओ सुरेन्द्र चौधरी ने बताया कि 16 जनवरी से 28 जनवरी तक किए गए टीकाकरण के आंकड़े मिले हैं। इसमें वैक्सीनेशन के लक्ष्य 11937 में 5924 लोगों को कोविड 19 का टीकाकरण किया गया है, जो लक्ष्य का 50 प्रतिशत है। सबसे ज्यादा वैक्सीनेशन बोधगया पीएचसी सेंटर पर हुआ है। यहां सर्वाधि 68 प्रतिशत लोगों का टीकाकरण हुआ।

प्रतिशत में क्रमवार आंकड़े इस प्रकार हैं, आमस 43 प्रतिशत, अतरी 49, बांकेबाजार 58, बाराचटटी 46, बेलागंज 51, डोभी 53, डुमरिया 59, फतेहपुर 36, गुरारू 54, गुयआ 43, इमामगंज 66, खिजरसराय 57, कोंच 38, मानपुर 43, मोहनपुर 47, मोहड़ा 54, नीमचक बथानी 58, परैया 37, शेरघाटी में 54, टनकुप्पा 38, टिकारी 51, टाउन ब्लॉक 42, वजीरगंज 40, जेपीएन 58, प्रभावती 44, रेड क्रॉस सोसायटी 56, एम्स में 59 प्रतिशत है।

आगे क्या: फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों का रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, फरवरी से शुरुआत
कोविड 19 का टीकाकरण जैसे-जैसे आगे बढ़ रहा है। वैसे ही सरकार के गाइड लाइन के अनुसार तय किए गए फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों के टीकाकरण की तैयारियां भी शुरू होने की कवायद हो रही है। अभी हेल्थ केयर वर्करों का टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। इसके बीच फिलहाल फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का कोविन ऐप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हो गया है। संभव है, कि फरवरी माह के किसी दिन से फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों का भी टीकाकरण शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। गौरतलब हो कि पहला डोज लेने वालों के लिए दूसरे डोज की शुरूआत भी 14 फरवरी की जानी है। 28 दिनों के अंतराल में सेकेंड डोज दिया जाना है।

वैक्सीनेशन की संख्या बढ़ाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए लोगों का नंबर आने पर उन्हें फोन कर भी वैक्सीन लेने के संबंध में सूचना दी जा रही है। फिलहाल 11937 लोगों में 5924 लोगों को कोविड 19 की वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी है, जो तय लक्ष्य का 50 प्रतिशत है। वैक्सीन वेस्टेज कम से कम हो, इस संबंध में निर्देश दिए गए हैं। -सुरेन्द्र चौधरी, डीआईओ

