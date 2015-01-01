पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साधा निशाना:बिहार चुनाव में नहीं निकला लालू का जिन्न : मांझी

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व सीएम को जीत की बधाई देते वीआईपी के नेता
  • इमामगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जीते जीतनराम मांझी, कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया जश्न, बांटी मिठाइयां

यह जीत जनता की जीत है। नीतीश कुमार ने पन्द्रह वर्षों के शासन काल में जो कार्य किया है, जनता ने एक बार फिर उन पर भरोसा किया। इस बार भी बिहार में एनडीए की ही सरकार बनेगी। ये बातें मंगलवार को शहर के गोदावरी स्थित आवास पर पूर्व सीएम जीतनराम मांझी ने इमामगंज विधानसभा सीट से जीत दर्ज करने के बाद पत्रकारों के बीच कहीं। कहा कि इस बार भी राजद सुप्रीमो लालू यादव प्रसाद का जिन्न नहीं निकला। गरीबों-दलिताें के एकमात्र नेता अब नीतीश कुमार है। इसके अलावे उन्होंने एग्जिट पोल पर भी तंज कंसा। कहा कि एग्जिट पोल अक्सर उलटा ही रहता है। क्यूंकि वह ग्राउंड स्तर पर नहीं किया जाता। शहर, कस्बा व मंडी में 20 से 25 आदमी से बात कर एग्जिट पोल बनाया जाता है। साइलेट वोटर से बात नहीं होती। इस वजह से एग्जिट पोल पर भरोसा नहीं किया जा सकता।

रालोसपा प्रत्याशी ने भी दी बधाई| राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी के इमामगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी जितेन्द्र कुमार पासवान ने भी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतनराम मांझी को जीत के लिए बधाई दी। इस बीच श्री पासवान ने कहा कि हमें जो मत मिला है। इसे सम्मानपूर्वक जनता का आशीर्वाद समझता हूं। इमामगंज की धरती को नमन करता हूं और हमेशा इमामगंज के लिए समर्पित रहूंगा।

वीआईपी के नेताओं ने पूर्व सीएम मांझी से मिलकर जीत की खिलाई मिठाई

गया | हिन्दुस्तानी अवाम मोर्चा (से.) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सह पूर्व सीएम जीतनराम मांझी ने एक बार फिर इमामगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जीत दर्ज की। उनके जीत की खुशी बांटने के लिए मंगलवार की शाम गोदावरी स्थित आवास पर विकासशील इंसान पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर साहनी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पहुंचे। पूर्व सीएम को जीत की मिठाई भी खिलाई। इस मौके पर जिला महासचिव मो. शौकत आलम, मीडिया प्रभारी कुणाल रंजन, ऋषु साहनी, सूर्या वर्मा आदि मौजूद थे। सिटी रिपोर्टर डुमरिया के अनुसार इमामगंज विधानसभा से पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व निवर्तमान विधायक जीतन राम मांझी के शानदार जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं व समर्थकों में भारी जश्न का माहौल है।

