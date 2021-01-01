पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:निगमा पूजा के दौरान प्रसाद और दान की राशि की लूट, जमकर हुई मारपीट

बोधगया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाबोधि मंदिर सुरक्षा में भयंकर चूक: सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

विश्व में शांति, प्रेम, अहिंसा व भ्रातृत्व का संदेश देने वाले महाबोधि मंदिर परिसर में निगमा मोनलम चेनमो के अंतिम दिन बड़ी संख्या में स्थानीय लोग घुस गए और वहां चढ़ाए प्रसाद और लामाओं के पास रखी दान की राशि लूट ली।

यही नहीं इस लूट के लिए वे लोग आपस में एक दूसरे के साथ मारपीट भी की। इस घटना के दौरान मंदिर की सुरक्षा में भयंकर चूक सामने आई। मारपीट व लूट के दौरान मंदिर की सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात सुरक्षाबल व बीटीएमसी कर्मी कहीं नजर नहीं आए। इसका वीडियो भी वायरल है और बीटीएमसी असमंजस की स्थिति में है।

इस चूक की जवाबदेही किसकी है, यह तय किए बिना इसकी पुनरावृत्ति नहीं रोकी जा सकती। इतनी बड़ी संख्या में स्थानीय कैसे घुसे, इसका जवाब किसी के पास नहीं है। हालांकि बीटीएमसी ने जांच की बात अपना पल्ला झाड़ दिया, लेकिन बार-बार अव्यवस्था और मारपीट से मंदिर व बीटीएमसी की छवि को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। आयोजक ने इस विषय पर कुछ नहीं कहा।

2019 में भी हुई थी मारपीट

इसके पहले 2019 में भी 13 अक्टूबर को दो भिक्षुओं के बीच जम कर मारपीट हुई थी। यह मारपीट दान में मिलने वाली सामग्री व नगद राशि के लिए हुई थी। बौद्धों के पवित्र वर्षावास की समाप्ति पर बोधिवृक्ष के विशेष पूजा चल रही थी, जिसका आयोजन वियतनाम के श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा की गई थी।

मामले की चल रही है जांच: बीटीएमसी सचिव

बीटीएमसी के सचिव नांजे दोरजे ने बताया कि निगमा के अंतिम दिन वितरण की आस में लोग आते हैं। परिसर के अंदर वितरण की अनुमति नहीं है। ड्यूटी पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी व सुपरवाइजर हैं, उनसे पूछताछ चल रही है। आॅर्गनाइजर से बात चल रही है, बिना अनुमति क्यों प्रसाद वितरण शुरू किया। जांच कर इसकी रिपोर्ट अध्यक्ष को देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser