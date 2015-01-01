पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar
  • Gaya
  • Mahabodhi Express Will Now Run 4 Days A Week, Will Be Canceled From 16 To 28 On Mon, Fri And Sunday

रेलवे:महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस हफ्ते में अब 4 दिन ही चलेगी, 16 से 28 तक सोम, शुक्र व रविवार को रहेगी रद्द

गया2 दिन पहले
गया नई दिल्ली महाबोधि एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 02397/ 02398 के परिचालन फेरों को रेलवे ने घटा दिया है। प्रतिदिन परिचालन हो रही ट्रेन अब सप्ताह में तीन दिन रद्द रहेगी। गया से नई दिल्ली के लिए ट्रेन संख्या 02397 अब 16 से 28 दिसम्बर तक सोमवार, शुक्रवार व रविवार को नहीं खुलेगी। वहीं नई दिल्ली से ट्रेन संख्या 02398 गया जंक्शन के लिए 16 से 29 दिसम्बर तक सोमवार मंगलवार व शनिवार को रद्द रहेगी।

ट्रेनों के फेरा घटाने को लेकर पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने कोहरे के कारण यात्रियों की सुरक्षा व संरक्षित रेल परिचालन का हवाला दिया है। वहीं ट्रेन के रद्द के दिनों में यात्रियों के टिकट का पूरा पैसा रिफंड होगा।

