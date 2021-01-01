पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:विश्व धरोहर है महाबोधि मंदिर, वर्ल्ड क्लास की हो इसकी सुरक्षा

गया36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईजी ने महाबोधि मंदिर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का किया निरीक्षण, कहा-बिना जांच मंदिर परिसर में कोई नहीं करेगा प्रवेश

महाबोधि मंदिर विश्व धरोहर है। इसपर पूरी दुनिया की नजर रहती है। इसकी सुरक्षा में कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। यहां पहले भी कुछ घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। इसलिए इसकी सुरक्षा फूलप्रूफ और वर्ल्ड क्लास की होनी चाहिए। आईजी मगध रेंज अमित लोढ़ा ने पदभार ग्रहण के बाद पहली बार महाबोधि मंदिर पहुंचने के बाद उक्त बातें कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह वैश्विक धरोहर व ऐतिहासिक धरोहर हैं।

यहां पूरी दुनिया के लोग आते हैं। दलाई लामा सहित अन्य धार्मिक व आध्यात्मिक गुरुओं का आगमन होता है। सीएम का भी निर्देश है कि बोधगया की सुरक्षा में कोई चूक नहीं होनी चाहिए। पुलिसिंग लेवल वर्ल्ड क्लास हो। बिना जांच कोई भी परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं करेगा। एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार ने भी इस मंदिर की सुरक्षा की विस्तृत जानकारी ली है।

उन्होंने आगे कहा, अब उसी कड़ी में मैंने खुद भी यहां की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था देखी। काफी अच्छी व्यवस्था है। बावजूद पहले कुछ घटनाएं हो चुकी है, इसलिए सुरक्षा संबंधी कुछ कमियों को जल्द दूर कर लिया जाएगा। हमने पूरा राउंड लिया। गया व बोधगया की पूरी टीम सुरक्षा में लगी है। आने वाले समय में मंदिर की सुरक्षा अधिक चुस्त होगी।

सुरक्षा की बताई योजना
मंदिर भ्रमण के दौरान उन्हें सुरक्षा संबंधी पूरी योजना की जानकारी दी गई। अन्य प्रस्तावित योजनाओं की भी उन्हें जानकारी दी गई। उन्हें सीसीटीवी कैमरों व उसकी मॉनिटरिंग सहित अन्य जानकारी दी गई। उनके साथ एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार, डीएसपी बोधगया अजय प्रसाद, इंस्पेक्टर मंदिर सुरक्षा सुनील कुमार, बोधगया थानाध्यक्ष सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

मंदिर में प्रवेश से पहले जांच स्थल पर केवल मेटल डिटेक्टर रहने पर उन्होंने लगेज स्कैनर भी रखने का निर्देश दिया। उनका कहना था, हर स्तर पर बारीकी से जांच होनी चाहिए, कोई कमी नहीं होना चाहिए। पहले से दूसरे जांच पोस्ट तक बिना स्कैनर के जांच को सामान क्यों छोड़ा जाए। यह घातक भी हो सकता है।
समाधि का किया निरीक्षण: मंदिर में प्रवेश के दौरान उन्होंने समाधि परिसर का निरीक्षण किया और वहां से सुरक्षा के सभी बिंदुओं पर चर्चा की। सुरक्षा को लेकर सभी कर्मियों को सतर्कता बरतने को कहा। समाधि परिसर महाबोधि मंदिर परिसर से सटे, पूर्व की ओर है और सुरक्षा को लेकर काफी संवेदनशील हिस्सा माना जाता है। उन्होंने मंदिर परिसर में रहे पुलिस बैरक को भी देखा। वहां स्वच्छता की कमी देखते हुए नाराजगी प्रकट की।

पांच नंबर गेट संवेदनशील: आईजी ने मंदिर परिसर के गेट नंबर पांच को भी देखा। वहां मात्र दो महिला पुलिसकर्मी थी। इसी गेट से मंदिर परिसर में पूजा सामग्री जाती है। उन्होंने उन वाहनों की कड़ाई से जांच का निर्देश दिया। बीटीएमसी द्वारा पास रहने के बावजूद सुरक्षा जांच होनी चाहिए। यह काफी संवेदनशील है। सुरक्षाकर्मियों को वाकी-टाॅकी से लैस करने को कहा। अगर अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाकर्मी चाहिए, उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। मंदिर की सुरक्षा में लगे बीएमपी जवानों को परिचयपत्र हमेशा साथ रखने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने परिचय पत्र बनाने का निर्देश दिया।

