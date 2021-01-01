पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएचडी कोर्स वर्क:परीक्षा व साक्षात्कार अंक पर बनेगी मेरिट लिस्ट

बोधगयाएक घंटा पहले
  • विभागाध्यक्षों के साथ कुलपति ने की बैठक, 8 फरवरी से शुरू होगा प्री-पीएचडी कोर्स वर्क

रिसर्च वर्क से विश्वविद्यालय की गरिमा बढ़ेगी। शोध की गुणवत्ता के लिए कोर्सवर्क जरूरी है। मगध विवि द्वारा आयोजित पीएचडी एडमिशन टेस्ट (पीएटी-2020) का परीक्षाफल घोषित हो चुका है और साक्षात्कार की तिथि 3 व 4 फरवरी 2021 को निर्धारित है।

लिखित परीक्षा एवं साक्षात्कार परीक्षा में पाए गए अंक के आधार पर मेरिट लिस्ट जल्दी तैयार कर कोर्स वर्क का काम 8 फरवरी 2021 से शुरू किया जाएगा। सोमवार को कुलपति प्रो डॉ राजेंद्र प्रसाद की अध्यक्षता में स्नातकोत्तर विभागाध्यक्षों की हुई बैठक में उक्त निर्देश दिए गए। उन्होंने यह स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया कि सफल विद्यार्थियों का जल्द ही कोर्स वर्क शुरू करें। बैठक में रिसर्च वर्क को गति प्रदान करने के सभी पहलू पर विचार किया गया। रिसर्च वर्क की पूरी प्रक्रिया राजभवन के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार संपन्न होगी।

मार्च में संभावित है अगला पीएटी

कुलपति महोदय ने आगे कहा कि जो छात्र पीएटी की परीक्षा में वंचित रह गए हैं, उनके लिए अगले सत्र की परीक्षा (पीएटी 2021) का आयोजन आगामी मार्च-अप्रैल तक संभावित है। मगध क्षेत्र में जो छात्र स्नातकोत्तर की परीक्षा पास कर रिसर्च वर्क करना चाहते हैं, उनकी प्रतिभा को पूरी तरह सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

नेट उत्तीर्ण का होगा केवल साक्षात्कार

नेट की परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को (पीएटी) देने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। वे केवल साक्षात्कार में भाग लेंगे, लेकिन उन्हें ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा। विवि के नोडल ऑफिसर संजय कुमार ने बताया कि कुलपति ने स्पष्ट आदेश दिया है कि कोर्स वर्क विधिवत शुरू किया जाए तथा संबंधित विभागाध्यक्षों की पूरी जिम्मेवारी है कि साक्षात्कार समय पर पूरा कर कोर्स वर्क को गति प्रदान करें। इसमें वित्तीय गतिरोध नहीं आने दिया जाएगा।

इंटरव्यू में होगा बाह्य परीक्षक

मगध विवि प्री-पीएचडी परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी हो चुका है व परीक्षा विभाग द्वारा सभी विभागों में उसे भेजा जा चुका है। इसी सूची के आधार पर उत्तीर्ण छात्राओं को साक्षात्कार की सूचना दी जाएगी। साक्षात्कार 03 व 04 फरवरी को निर्धारित की गई है। साक्षात्कार में संबंधित विभाग के विभागीय सदस्यों के अलावा बाह्य एक्सपर्ट को रखना आवश्यक है। विभागाध्यक्ष उन्हें अपने स्तर से आमंत्रित करेगें। साक्षात्कार के बाद कोर्स वर्क में नामांकन हर हाल में 06 फरवरी तक पूरा करेंगे।

